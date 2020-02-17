Coronavirus cases rise again in China as recession looms for Japan, Singapore

The number of reported new cases of coronavirus in China’s Hubei province rose on Monday after two days of falls, as authorities imposed tough new restrictions on movement to prevent the spread of the disease which has now killed more than 1,700 people.
