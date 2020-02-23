Coronavirus clampdown spreads fear and doubt in northern Italy

Some people fled, some stocked up on essentials, others simply called for calm after authorities imposed stringent measures on swathes of northern Italy to try to halt an outbreak of coronavirus.
