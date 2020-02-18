Coronavirus could be knockout blow for Hong Kong’s once-thriving tourism, retail sectors

Tom Bennell’s olive oil distribution business took a heavy beating during months of pro-democracy protests that emptied Hong Kong hotels and restaurants, his major customers. Now he fears a knockout blow as the city fights the coronavirus.
