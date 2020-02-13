The Chinese province at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands more cases on Thursday under a new diagnostic method, suggesting a much bigger crisis facing China and the world.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Coronavirus cruise ship ordeal to end early for some as Japan allows elderly to leave - February 13, 2020
- Coronavirus deaths, cases leap in China suggesting much bigger crisis - February 13, 2020
- Fear of virus unnerves castaway cruise ship’s Cambodian port - February 13, 2020