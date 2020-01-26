Coronavirus deaths hit 56; China bans wildlife trade

More than 2,000 people have been infected with a new coronavirus, the vast majority in China where 56 people have died from it, and the United States said it will evacuate some of its citizens from the city at the center of the outbreak.
