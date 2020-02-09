Coronavirus deaths top 800, surpassing SARS, as China heads back to work

China raised the death toll from its coronavirus outbreak to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic, as authorities made plans for millions of people returning to work after an extended Lunar New Year break.
