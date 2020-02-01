Coronavirus forces postponement of badminton Olympic qualifier

The coronavirus epidemic continued to wreak havoc on the international sporting calendar on Saturday when the Lingshui China Masters badminton tournament, part of the qualifying process for the Tokyo Olympics, was postponed.
