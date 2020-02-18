Coronavirus infections slow in China as Apple warns of iPhone shortages

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January, Chinese health officials said, although global experts warn it was still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.
