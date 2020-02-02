Coronavirus kills Chinese man in Philippines, first death outside China

The Philippines said on Sunday a 44-year-old Chinese man had died from the new coronavirus, the first fatality from the growing outbreak to have died outside of China, where the epidemic started.
