The coronavirus has infected hundreds of people in Chinese prisons, authorities said, as cases climbed outside the epicenter in Hubei province, including 100 more in South Korea and a worsening outbreak in Italy where officials announced the country’s first death.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Coronavirus spreads in China prisons, Korean church as fears weigh on global markets - February 21, 2020
- China reports 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on mainland on Feb.21 - February 21, 2020
- ‘Not good enough’ Warren says of Bloomberg’s non-disclosure agreement pledge - February 21, 2020