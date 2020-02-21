China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday although the rise in infections remained at its slowest pace since January, a downward trend which the World Health Organization (WHO) has called encouraging.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Coronavirus to be big topic for G20 as China reports uptick in cases - February 20, 2020
- China says January-February trade to take sharp hit from virus outbreak - February 20, 2020
- South Korea moves to contain coronavirus outbreak amid spike in new cases - February 20, 2020