Chloe Macdermott researched suicide methods on a forum and bought lethal substance online from USGoogle and Amazon must act after a British woman made a suicide pact with two people she met online and bought the poison that killed her on the internet, a coroner has said.Chloe Macdermott, 43, died on 23 May 2021 after buying a lethal substance from the US on Amazon. She had been struggling with her mental health for several years before she began researching ways to end her life on an online forum, an inquest at inner west London coroner’s court was told this month.In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on freephone 116 123, or email [email protected] or [email protected]. In the US, you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 988, chat on 988lifeline.org, or text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international helplines can be found at befrienders.org Continue reading…

