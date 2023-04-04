Remote work continues to be the top driver of fraud, with Business Email Compromise affecting 64% of companies

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Bottomline and Strategic Treasurer announce the release of the 2023 Treasury Fraud & Controls Survey. The global survey highlights findings of corporate and banking experiences with fraud, concerning exposure risks, fraud prevention and securing data. This year marks the 8th year annual survey between the two firms, whose research partnership also includes the annual B2B Payments Survey.

The 2023 survey showcases an ongoing need for protection against fraud, which 73% of banks and corporates claim to have been impacted by in the past year, and 53% of whom indicate that they are in a better position to battle fraud when compared to last year. The survey demonstrates year over year the top fraud attempts on businesses come from business email compromise (BEC) and social engineering. This year, respondents indicated that payment diversions also contributed to fraud attempts.

A significant portion of respondents indicated that the reliance on remote work increased their risk of fraud, with 64% pointing towards BEC, 39% to data theft and 38% to external fraud. At the same time, 41% of companies indicate that their requirements for security have grown. Still, only 3 out of 7 firms run financial impact analyses where they evaluate the costs of fraud and the benefits of adding security.

As we move through 2023, the spend on security is expected to remain strong, with 30% of companies spending more on fraud prevention, detection and controls than in previous years. The use of network visualization and analytics to help investigate financial crimes is still a developing technology. Banks are leading the charge in this investment, with most banks (55%) considering this, while only 11% of corporates are doing the same. The survey also indicates that centralized fraud investigation groups are becoming standard practice, further buoyed by plans to use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to fight sophisticated payments fraud.

“We have seen banks and corporates embrace the need for widespread security system adoption across the ecosystem over the last few years. This year, the survey indicates treasurers are actively engaged and making a significant effort to implement fraud detection and prevention controls. This is encouraging given the growing concerns of internal and external threat levels organizations are experiencing,” said Omri Kletter, Global VP of Product Strategy, Cyber Fraud and Risk Management at Bottomline. “With the expansion of payment systems such as real-time payments, it is now crucial that corporates lean on their banks for guidance. Many companies still equate faster payments to elevated risk levels, with top concerns being irrevocability and speed of transactions. Bottomline continues to work with corporates and banks to debunk these myths and help customers prevent fraud across their payment ecosystems,” he added.

“Poor protection of the custody of sensitive payment files across a company’s network remains a massive exposure. Only 38% of companies maintain a full audit trail of payment files across their network. Often, these files are unencrypted and un-hashed, exposing them to easy compromise and redirection of payments,” warns Craig Jeffery, Managing Partner and Chief Researcher at Strategic Treasurer.

The 2023 Treasury Fraud & Controls Survey ran in the last quarter of 2022, with nearly 100 questions and over 300 respondents globally. More extensive results from the survey are available via a downloadable report, an infographic, and a webinar held on April 4th, 2023. Replays will be available on Strategic Treasurer’s website following the event.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline makes business payments simple, smart and secure for businesses and financial institutions, of all sizes, all over the world. More than 10,000 corporate customers, 1,400 commercial and business banks, including 15 of the top 25 global banks, rely on our industry-recognized payment and software platforms to accelerate digital transformation in a complex world of business payments and financial management. Bottomline solutions touch customers and payments in 92 countries across six continents. Our teams serve the world from primary locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Israel, India, Australia and Singapore. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, a highly respected software-centric private equity firm with $122 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline is a registered trademark of Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

About Strategic Treasurer

Strategic Treasurer was founded in 2004 by Craig Jeffery, a financial expert and trusted advisor to executive treasury teams since the early 1990s. Partners and associates of Strategic Treasurer span the US, the UK, and continental Europe. This team of experienced senior treasury advisors are widely recognized and respected leaders throughout the industry. Known for their expertise in treasury technology, risk management, and working capital as well as other cash management and banking operations, they efficiently identify issues, creatively explore ideas and options, and provide effective solutions and implementations for their valued clients. For more information, visit strategictreasurer.com.

Bottomline Contact:

John Stevens or Jacqueline Powell

pr@bottomline.com

Strategic Treasurer Contact:

Kylene Casanova

ky@strategictreasurer.com