CORRECTING and REPLACING – ABM Announces Fueling Services Partnership with United Airlines

In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by ABM (NYSE: ABM), please note that in the fourth paragraph of the release, “all” has been removed in regard to “United Airlines flights”. The corrected release follows:

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today that it has been selected by United Airlines as an exclusive partner for into-plane fueling services at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) in Texas.

Into-plan fueling is one of the newest services on ABM Aviation’s extensive list of solutions provided to both airlines and airports. ABM will fuel approximately 35 United flights daily at DFW, more than 12,000 flights annually.

“The ABM Aviation team appreciates the trusted partnership we have developed with United and we are honored to exclusively provide all fueling services out of DFW for United’s flights, along with their regional carriers SkyWest Airlines, ExpressJet, GoJet Airlines, Republic Airways and Mesa Airlines,” said Stan Livingston, Vice President, ABM. “We are proud of the growth ABM has achieved in the plane fueling market.”

ABM also provides into-plane fueling services for United Airlines flights at San Francisco International Airport, among the airline’s main hubs.

“ABM has done a great job fueling for us at San Francisco, so we are excited to expand our partnership and look forward to the same efficient, excellent service at Dallas,” said Scott Paulson, Fuel Services Manager, United Airlines.

ABM’s Aviation team offers end-to-end services and solutions to airports and airlines globally, including aircraft services, catering logistics, electrical & lighting, facilities maintenance, into-plan fueling, janitorial, parking & transportation, and passenger services. For more information, visit www.abm.com/aviation/ .

