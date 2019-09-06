Breaking News
CORRECTING and REPLACING — Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at the Upcoming September Conferences

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline yesterday by Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) please note that the date of the H.C. Wainwright conference should be Tuesday, September 10, not Thursday, September 12, and the Venue for Investing for Cures 2019 should be Club 101, 101 Park Avenue in New York, NY, not Lotte New York Palace Hotel, as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies in select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, announced today that management will participate in the following conferences in September:

21st Annual Global Investment Conference, Sponsored by H.C. Wainwright
     
Date & Time:   Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 12:05 p.m. (EDT)
Presenter:   David J. Mazzo, Ph.D.
Venue:   Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY
Live Webcast:   wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/clbs/
     
Texas Heart Institute: Cardiology Grand Rounds
     
Title:   The Microcirculation: Center of the Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine Universe
Date & Time:   Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (CDT)
Presenter:   Douglas W. Losordo, MD, FACC, FAHA Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research and Development, Chief Medical Officer
Venue:   Texas Heart Institute Denton A. Cooley Auditorium
Live Webcast:   Texasheart.org/grandrounds
     
Investing for Cures 2019
     
Date & Time:   Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 9:55 a.m. (EDT)
Presenter:   David J. Mazzo, Ph.D.
Venue:   Club 101, 101 Park Avenue in New York, NY
     
Cincinnati College of Pharmacy Seminar Series
     
Title:   The CD34 Cell: Experimental Evidence in Animals and Humans for Angiogenesis and Ischemic Repair
Date & Time:   Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT)
Presenter:   William K. Sietsema, Ph.D., Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs
Venue:   University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy

About Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius is a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. Our current product candidates include three developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34+ cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation in Japan and advanced therapy medicinal product classification (ATMP) in Europe, eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Japan based on an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, subject of the proof-of-concept ESCaPE-CMD clinical trial in the U.S.A. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS14, recipient of a RMAT designation in the U.S.A. and for which we are in preparation to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial in no option refractory disabling angina. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone:  +1-908-842-0084
Email: [email protected]

