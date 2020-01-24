Breaking News
Home / Top News / CORRECTING and REPLACING — Carpenter Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CORRECTING and REPLACING — Carpenter Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued yesterday January 23, 2020 under the same headline by Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) please note that the ex-dividend date was incorrectly listed as February 2, 2020 but it should be January 31, 2020. The corrected release follows:

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable March 5, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2020. The ex-dividend date (the date the common stock trades without the dividend) is January 31, 2020.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Media Inquiries:                                                                                              Investor Inquiries:
Heather Beardsley                                                                                          The Plunkett Group
+1 610-208-2278                                                                                            Brad Edwards
[email protected]                                                                               +1 212-739-6740
                                                                                                                        [email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.