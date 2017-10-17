CORRECTING and REPLACING – Ducommun Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO), please note that in the second paragraph of the release, the time of the call should read “5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET),” not “11:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET)” as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release the Company’s 2017 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2, 2017. Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s president and chief executive officer, and Douglas L. Groves, the Company’s vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will host a call that day, November 2, at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) to review these results. To participate in the teleconference, please call 844-239-5278 (international 574-990-1017) approximately ten minutes prior to conference time. The participant passcode is 99301365. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Groves will speak on behalf of the Company and anticipate the meeting and Q&A period to last approximately 45 minutes.

This call is being webcast by Thomson Reuters and can be accessed directly at the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com. Conference call replay will be available after that time at the same link or by dialing 855-859-2056, passcode 99301365.

