CORRECTING and REPLACING — Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Reports 2017 Third Quarter Results

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued a press release on October 30, 2017, announcing its 2017 third quarter results. Heartland seeks to clarify that the diluted earnings per common share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017, was $2.21, and the weighted average shares outstanding-diluted for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017, totaled 27,833,924. The information in the body of the October 30, 2017, release, revised to reflect the correct information, is repeated below:
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Reports 2017 Third Quarter Results
Highlights
- Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $21.6 million in comparison with $20.2 million for the third quarter of the prior year
- Diluted earnings per common share of $0.72 in comparison with $0.81 for the third quarter of the prior year
- Net interest margin of 4.08%, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) of 4.26%
- Organic loan growth of $62.9 million and organic non-time deposit growth of $89.3 million during the third quarter of 2017
- Return on average common equity of 8.99% and return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) of 12.41%
- Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3) of 7.46%
- Purchased Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., on July 7, 2017 and completed related systems conversions on October 13, 2017
|Quarter Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Net income (in millions)
|$
|21.6
|$
|20.2
|$
|61.6
|$
|61.2
|Net income available to common stockholders (in millions)
|21.6
|20.2
|61.6
|61.0
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.72
|0.81
|2.21
|2.48
|Return on average assets
|0.89
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.00
|%
|Return on average common equity
|8.99
|11.64
|9.88
|12.28
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)
|12.41
|14.93
|12.90
|15.87
|Net interest margin
|4.08
|3.97
|4.00
|3.98
|Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|4.26
|4.14
|4.19
|4.15
|“Heartland reported a very good quarter with net income available to common stockholders of $21.6 million, a seven percent increase over the same quarter last year. We had several accomplishments during the quarter including completion of our largest acquisition to date. We achieved net organic growth in loans and deposits while making improvements in net interest margin.”
|Lynn B. Fuller, chairman and chief executive officer, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
(1) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)” table included in this earnings release.
(2) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)” table included in this earnings release.
(3) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)” table included in this earnings release.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) today reported net income available to common stockholders of $21.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to $20.2 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2016. Return on average common equity was 8.99% and return on average assets was 0.89% for the third quarter of 2017, compared to 11.64% and 0.98%, respectively, for the same quarter in 2016.
Net income available to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, was $61.6 million or $2.21 per diluted common share, compared to $61.0 million or $2.48 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. Return on average common equity was 9.88%, and return on average assets was 0.94% for the first nine months of 2017, compared to 12.28% and 1.00%, respectively, for the same period in 2016.
Commenting on Heartland’s third quarter results, Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland’s chairman and chief executive officer said, “Heartland reported a very good quarter with net income available to common stockholders of $21.6 million, a seven percent increase over the same quarter last year. We had several accomplishments during the quarter including completion of our largest acquisition to date. We achieved net organic growth in loans and deposits while making improvements in net interest margin.”
On February 28, 2017, Heartland completed the acquisition of Founders Bancorp, parent company of Founders Community Bank, based in San Luis Obispo, California. Based on Heartland’s closing common stock price of $49.55 per share as of February 28, 2017, the aggregate consideration was $31.0 million, with 30% of the consideration paid in cash and 70% by delivery of Heartland common stock. Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, Founders Community Bank merged into Heartland’s Premier Valley Bank subsidiary. As of the close date, Founders Community Bank had, at fair value, total assets of $213.3 million, total loans of $96.4 million and total deposits of $181.5 million. The systems conversion for this transaction occurred two weeks after the closing.
On July 7, 2017, Heartland completed the acquisition of Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., parent company of Citywide Banks, headquartered in Aurora, Colorado. Simultaneous with the close, Citywide Banks merged into Heartland’s Centennial Bank and Trust subsidiary. The aggregate consideration was approximately $211.2 million, of which $58.6 million was cash, and the remainder was settled by delivery of 3,216,161 shares of Heartland common stock. The combined entity operates as Citywide Banks. As of the close date, Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., had, at fair value, total assets of $1.49 billion, including $985.4 million in net loans outstanding, and $1.21 billion of deposits. The systems conversion for this transaction occurred on October 13, 2017.
During the third quarter, Heartland sold substantially all of its Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”) loan servicing portfolio, which contained loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $773.9 million. The sale reduced the book value of Heartland’s servicing rights by approximately $6.9 million. The transaction did not have a significant impact on Heartland’s results of operations.
Fully Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin Increases
Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 4.08% (4.26% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the third quarter of 2017, compared to 3.94% (4.14% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the second quarter of 2017 and 3.97% (4.14% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the third quarter of 2016.
Fuller said, “We were very pleased to see a solid increase in net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, which increased by 12 basis points to 4.26 percent from the previous quarter and stands at 4.19 percent year-to-date. The strong margin reflects improved yields on earning assets.”
Interest income for the third quarter of 2017 was $99.0 million compared to $81.7 million recorded in the third quarter of 2016. The taxable equivalent adjustment for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans was $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2016. With these adjustments, interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $102.9 million for the third quarter of 2017, an increase of $18.0 million or 21%, compared to $84.9 million for the third quarter of 2016. The increase in interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis in the third quarter of 2017, as compared to the third quarter of 2016, was primarily due to the acquisitions completed in 2017. Average earning assets acquired in the Founders Bancorp transaction totaled $147.6 million, and the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc. transaction added $1.20 billion of average earning assets. Exclusive of these transactions, average earning assets increased $140.2 million or 2% from the third quarter of 2016. The average rate on earning assets increased 10 basis points to 4.68% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 4.58% for the same quarter in 2016.
Interest expense for the third quarter of 2017 was $9.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million or 14% from $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2016. Average interest bearing deposits increased $520.3 million or 11% to $5.19 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, from $4.67 billion in the same quarter in 2016. Average interest bearing deposits acquired with the Founders Bancorp transaction and the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction totaled $713.3 million. Exclusive of these transactions, average interest bearing deposits decreased $193.0 million or 3%. The average interest rate paid on Heartland’s interest bearing deposits increased 5 basis points to 0.39% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 0.34% for the same quarter in 2016. Average borrowings acquired in the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction totaled $51.8 million, and exclusive of this transaction, average borrowings declined $98.6 million or 18% during the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter in 2016. The average interest rate paid on Heartland’s borrowings was 3.16% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 2.86% in the third quarter of 2016.
Net interest income was $89.8 million during the third quarter of 2017 compared to $73.7 million during the third quarter of 2016, an increase of $16.2 million or 22%. After the tax-equivalent adjustment discussed above, net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $93.8 million during the third quarter of 2017 compared to $76.9 million during the third quarter of 2016, an increase of $16.9 million or 22%.
Noninterest Income Decreases and Noninterest Expenses Increase From Third Quarter 2016
Noninterest income totaled $25.0 million during the third quarter of 2017 compared to $28.5 million during the third quarter of 2016, a decrease of $3.6 million or 12%. Service charges and fees totaled $10.1 million during the third quarter of 2017 compared to $8.3 million during the third quarter of 2016, an increase of $1.9 million or 22%. This increase was primarily attributable to a larger demand deposit customer base, a portion of which was the result of the Founders Bancorp acquisition completed in the first quarter of 2017, and the recent Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction and increased interchange revenue from commercial card activity. Net gains on sale of loans held for sale totaled $5.0 million during the third quarter of 2017 compared to $11.5 million during the third quarter of 2016, a decrease of $6.5 million or 56%, due to lower mortgage loan activity.
For the third quarter of 2017, noninterest expenses totaled $78.8 million compared to $68.4 million during the third quarter of 2016, an increase of $10.3 million or 15%. Salaries and employee benefits increased $4.5 million or 11% to $45.2 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $40.7 million for the same quarter in 2016. At September 30, 2017, Heartland had 2,024 full time equivalent employees compared to 1,846 full time equivalent employees at September 30, 2016. Professional fees increased $2.5 million or 41% to $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2017 from $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2016. The noninterest expenses in the third quarter of 2017 included $2.8 million of expenses for staff retention, deconversion, professional fees and write-downs of fixed assets related to the acquisition of Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc.
“We are also gratified to note significant progress toward lowering Heartland’s efficiency ratio, which has improved over the past two quarters and was 64.5 percent for the third quarter,” Fuller stated.
Heartland’s effective tax rate was 28.74% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 29.02% for the third quarter of 2016. Federal low-income housing tax credits included in the determination of Heartland’s income taxes totaled $307,000 during the third quarter of 2017 compared to $304,000 for the third quarter of 2016. Heartland’s effective tax rate was also affected by the level of tax-exempt interest income which, as a percentage of pre-tax income, was 24.01% during the third quarter of 2017 compared to 21.01% during the third quarter of 2016.
Loans and Deposits Increase Since December 31, 2016
Total assets were $9.76 billion at September 30, 2017, an increase of $1.51 billion or 18% from $8.25 billion at year-end 2016. Excluding $213.9 million of assets acquired at fair value in the Founders Bancorp transaction and $1.49 billion of assets acquired at fair value in the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction, total assets decreased $199.1 million or 2% since December 31, 2016. Securities represented 24% and 26% of total assets at September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.
Total loans held to maturity were $6.37 billion at September 30, 2017, compared to $5.35 billion at year-end 2016, an increase of $1.02 billion or 19%. This change includes $96.4 million of total loans held to maturity acquired at fair value in the Founders Bancorp transaction and $985.4 million of total loans held to maturity acquired at fair value in the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction. Exclusive of these transactions, total loans held to maturity decreased $60.2 million or 1% since December 31, 2016. Excluding loans acquired in the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction, total loans held to maturity increased $62.9 million during the third quarter of 2017.
Total deposits were $8.23 billion as of September 30, 2017, compared to $6.85 billion at year-end 2016, an increase of $1.38 billion or 20%. This increase included $181.5 million of deposits, at fair value, acquired in the Founders Bancorp transaction and $1.21 billion of deposits, at fair value, acquired in the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction. Exclusive of these transactions, total deposits decreased $7.1 million or less than 1% since December 31, 2016. Demand deposits increased $807.9 million or 37% to $3.01 billion at September 30, 2017 compared to $2.20 billion at December 31, 2016. Excluding $626.7 million of demand deposits attributable to the Founders Bancorp and Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transactions, demand deposits increased $181.2 million or 8% since year-end 2016. Savings deposits increased $439.3 million or 12% to $4.23 billion at September 30, 2017 from $3.79 billion at December 31, 2016. Excluding savings deposits of $619.0 million acquired in the Founders Bancorp and Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transactions, savings deposits decreased $179.7 million or 5% since year-end 2016. Excluding $1.21 billion of deposits acquired in the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction, total deposits increased $91.6 million during the third quarter.
Fuller said, “We are very pleased with organic deposit growth of 5.2 percent annualized for the third quarter and continued improvement in deposit mix. The result of our continued emphasis on non-time deposits is an enviable mix of nearly 37 percent demand deposits and 51 percent savings and money market deposits.”
Nonperforming Assets Increase Since December 31, 2016
Nonperforming assets were $79.8 million or 0.82% of total assets at September 30, 2017, compared to $74.8 million or 0.91% of total assets at December 31, 2016. Nonperforming loans were $65.8 million or 1.03% of total loans at September 30, 2017, compared to $64.4 million or 1.20% of total loans at December 31, 2016.
The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2017, was 0.86% of loans and 83.41% of nonperforming loans, compared to 1.02% of loans and 84.37% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2016. At September 30, 2017, there were $1.70 billion of acquired loans, which are net of $42.8 million of valuation reserves that are not subject to the allowance. At December 31, 2016, there were $930.7 million of acquired loans, net of $25.3 million of valuation reserves that are not subject to the allowance. Excluding those loans covered by the valuation reserves, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to outstanding loans was 1.17% at September 30, 2017, and 1.22% at December 31, 2016.
The provision for loan losses was $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2016. Provision for loan losses recorded for the third quarter of 2017 included a $2.2 million allowance for impairment recorded on an agribusiness relationship at Dubuque Bank and Trust associated with updated collateral values. Total charge-offs for the third quarter of 2017 were $5.8 million compared to $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2016, and the increase is primarily attributable to $3.0 million of charge-offs related to two commercial and industrial loan relationships at Dubuque Bank and Trust and Arizona Bank & Trust.
Summarizing the quarter and year-to-date, Fuller concluded, “In short, Heartland is demonstrating consistent improvement in its financial performance, while capitalizing on opportunities for profitable growth.”
Conference Call Details
Heartland will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To participate, dial 877-407-0782 at least five minutes before start time. To listen to the live webcast, log on to www.htlf.com at least 15 minutes before start time. A replay will be available until October 29, 2018, by logging on to www.htlf.com.
About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $9.8 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment, insurance and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 117 banking locations serving 88 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release, and future oral and written statements of Heartland and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Heartland’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Although these forward-looking statements are based upon the beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Heartland’s management, there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed in the risk factors in Heartland’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contained, among others: (i) the strength of the local and national economy; (ii) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist threats and attacks and any acts of war; (iii) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the company’s general business; (iv) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the company’s assets; (v) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers; (vi) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (vii) the potential impact of acquisitions and Heartland’s ability to successfully integrate acquired banks; (viii) the loss of key executives or employees; (ix) changes in consumer spending; (x) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the company; and (xi) changes in accounting policies and practices. All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Heartland undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|82,906
|$
|70,046
|$
|217,898
|$
|208,280
|Interest on securities:
|Taxable
|10,394
|7,917
|27,246
|24,604
|Nontaxable
|5,086
|3,717
|15,297
|10,793
|Interest on federal funds sold
|34
|1
|37
|12
|Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other
banks and other short-term investments
|558
|6
|1,112
|13
|Total Interest Income
|98,978
|81,687
|261,590
|243,702
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|5,073
|4,001
|12,966
|12,195
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|271
|235
|498
|1,083
|Interest on other borrowings
|3,790
|3,770
|10,674
|10,918
|Total Interest Expense
|9,134
|8,006
|24,138
|24,196
|Net Interest Income
|89,844
|73,681
|237,452
|219,506
|Provision for loan losses
|5,705
|5,328
|10,235
|9,513
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|84,139
|68,353
|227,217
|209,993
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges and fees
|10,138
|8,278
|29,291
|23,462
|Loan servicing income
|1,161
|873
|4,236
|3,433
|Trust fees
|3,872
|3,689
|11,482
|11,127
|Brokerage and insurance commissions
|950
|1,006
|2,962
|2,914
|Securities gains, net
|1,679
|1,584
|5,553
|9,732
|Net gains on sale of loans held for sale
|4,997
|11,459
|17,961
|33,794
|Valuation adjustment on commercial servicing rights
|5
|5
|29
|(41
|)
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|766
|620
|2,039
|1,733
|Other noninterest income
|1,409
|1,028
|2,941
|2,992
|Total Noninterest Income
|24,977
|28,542
|76,494
|89,146
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|45,225
|40,733
|128,118
|124,432
|Occupancy
|6,223
|5,099
|16,352
|15,322
|Furniture and equipment
|2,826
|2,746
|7,913
|7,301
|Professional fees
|8,450
|5,985
|24,342
|20,481
|FDIC insurance assessments
|894
|1,180
|2,610
|3,468
|Advertising
|1,358
|1,339
|5,141
|4,174
|Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles
amortization
|1,863
|1,291
|4,252
|4,483
|Other real estate and loan collection expenses
|581
|640
|1,774
|1,871
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|1,342
|794
|1,642
|1,064
|Other noninterest expenses
|9,997
|8,620
|27,653
|27,160
|Total Noninterest Expense
|78,759
|68,427
|219,797
|209,756
|Income Before Income Taxes
|30,357
|28,468
|83,914
|89,383
|Income taxes
|8,725
|8,260
|22,314
|28,196
|Net Income
|21,632
|20,208
|61,600
|61,187
|Preferred dividends
|(13
|)
|(53
|)
|(45
|)
|(273
|)
|Interest expense on convertible preferred debt
|3
|17
|12
|48
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|21,622
|$
|20,172
|$
|61,567
|$
|60,962
|Earnings per common share-diluted
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.81
|$
|2.21
|$
|2.48
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|29,910,437
|24,922,946
|27,833,924
|24,580,897
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2017
|6/30/2017
|3/31/2017
|12/31/2016
|9/30/2016
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|82,906
|$
|68,094
|$
|66,898
|$
|69,848
|$
|70,046
|Interest on securities:
|Taxable
|10,394
|8,599
|8,253
|8,480
|7,831
|Nontaxable
|5,086
|5,020
|5,191
|4,292
|3,717
|Interest on federal funds sold
|34
|3
|—
|—
|1
|Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other
banks and other short-term investments
|558
|345
|209
|157
|92
|Total Interest Income
|98,978
|82,061
|80,551
|82,777
|81,687
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|5,073
|4,163
|3,730
|3,744
|4,001
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|271
|90
|137
|119
|235
|Interest on other borrowings
|3,790
|3,228
|3,656
|3,754
|3,770
|Total Interest Expense
|9,134
|7,481
|7,523
|7,617
|8,006
|Net Interest Income
|89,844
|74,580
|73,028
|75,160
|73,681
|Provision for loan losses
|5,705
|889
|3,641
|2,181
|5,328
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|84,139
|73,691
|69,387
|72,979
|68,353
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges and fees
|10,138
|9,696
|9,457
|8,128
|8,278
|Loan servicing income
|1,161
|1,351
|1,724
|1,068
|873
|Trust fees
|3,872
|3,979
|3,631
|3,718
|3,689
|Brokerage and insurance commissions
|950
|976
|1,036
|955
|1,006
|Securities gains, net
|1,679
|1,392
|2,482
|1,608
|1,584
|Net gains on sale of loans held for sale
|4,997
|6,817
|6,147
|5,840
|11,459
|Valuation adjustment on commercial servicing rights
|5
|19
|5
|8
|5
|Income on bank owned life insurance
|766
|656
|617
|542
|620
|Other noninterest income
|1,409
|738
|794
|2,588
|1,028
|Total Noninterest Income
|24,977
|25,624
|25,893
|24,455
|28,542
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|45,225
|41,126
|41,767
|39,115
|40,733
|Occupancy
|6,223
|5,056
|5,073
|5,076
|5,099
|Furniture and equipment
|2,826
|2,586
|2,501
|2,944
|2,746
|Professional fees
|8,450
|7,583
|8,309
|7,195
|5,985
|FDIC insurance assessments
|894
|909
|807
|717
|1,180
|Advertising
|1,358
|1,359
|2,424
|2,274
|1,339
|Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles
amortization
|1,863
|1,218
|1,171
|1,147
|1,291
|Other real estate and loan collection expenses
|581
|365
|828
|572
|640
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|1,342
|(112
|)
|412
|414
|794
|Other noninterest expenses
|9,997
|9,208
|8,448
|10,458
|8,620
|Total Noninterest Expense
|78,759
|69,298
|71,740
|69,912
|68,427
|Income Before Income Taxes
|30,357
|30,017
|23,540
|27,522
|28,468
|Income taxes
|8,725
|8,059
|5,530
|8,360
|8,260
|Net Income
|21,632
|21,958
|18,010
|19,162
|20,208
|Preferred dividends
|(13
|)
|(13
|)
|(19
|)
|(19
|)
|(53
|)
|Interest expense on convertible preferred debt
|3
|4
|5
|3
|17
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|$
|21,622
|$
|21,949
|$
|17,996
|$
|19,146
|$
|20,172
|Earnings per common share-diluted
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.81
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|29,910,437
|26,972,580
|26,627,830
|25,800,472
|24,922,946
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|As Of
|9/30/2017
|6/30/2017
|3/31/2017
|12/31/2016
|9/30/2016
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|180,751
|$
|141,100
|$
|129,386
|$
|151,290
|$
|196,234
|Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other
banks and other short-term investments
|70,985
|40,676
|43,765
|7,434
|5,855
|Cash and cash equivalents
|251,736
|181,776
|173,151
|158,724
|202,089
|Time deposits in other financial institutions
|19,793
|30,241
|41,539
|2,105
|2,105
|Securities:
|Available for sale, at fair value
|2,093,385
|1,789,441
|1,893,528
|1,845,864
|1,655,696
|Held to maturity, at cost
|256,355
|259,586
|260,616
|263,662
|265,302
|Other investments, at cost
|23,176
|21,094
|21,557
|21,560
|22,082
|Loans held for sale
|35,795
|48,848
|49,009
|61,261
|78,317
|Loans:
|Held to maturity
|6,373,415
|5,325,082
|5,361,604
|5,351,719
|5,438,715
|Allowance for loan losses
|(54,885
|)
|(54,051
|)
|(54,999
|)
|(54,324
|)
|(54,653
|)
|Loans, net
|6,318,530
|5,271,031
|5,306,605
|5,297,395
|5,384,062
|Premises, furniture and equipment, net
|178,961
|163,003
|165,425
|164,028
|165,841
|Goodwill
|236,615
|141,461
|141,461
|127,699
|127,699
|Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net
|37,028
|22,850
|24,068
|22,775
|23,922
|Servicing rights, net
|26,599
|34,736
|35,441
|35,778
|35,906
|Cash surrender value on life insurance
|142,073
|120,281
|117,613
|112,615
|112,060
|Other real estate, net
|13,226
|9,269
|11,188
|9,744
|10,740
|Other assets
|122,355
|111,104
|120,644
|123,869
|116,394
|Total Assets
|$
|9,755,627
|$
|8,204,721
|$
|8,361,845
|$
|8,247,079
|$
|8,202,215
|Liabilities and Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|3,009,940
|$
|2,355,410
|$
|2,319,256
|$
|2,202,036
|$
|2,238,736
|Savings
|4,227,340
|3,704,579
|3,940,146
|3,788,089
|3,753,300
|Time
|994,604
|870,180
|830,459
|857,286
|920,657
|Total deposits
|8,231,884
|6,930,169
|7,089,861
|6,847,411
|6,912,693
|Short-term borrowings
|171,871
|139,130
|155,025
|306,459
|214,105
|Other borrowings
|301,473
|281,096
|282,051
|288,534
|294,493
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|68,715
|48,356
|53,596
|63,759
|76,536
|Total Liabilities
|8,773,943
|7,398,751
|7,580,533
|7,506,163
|7,497,827
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred equity
|938
|938
|938
|1,357
|1,357
|Common stock
|29,946
|26,701
|26,674
|26,120
|24,683
|Capital surplus
|503,262
|352,500
|351,423
|328,376
|279,316
|Retained earnings
|468,556
|450,228
|431,219
|416,109
|402,179
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(21,018
|)
|(24,397
|)
|(28,942
|)
|(31,046
|)
|(3,079
|)
|Treasury stock at cost
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(68
|)
|Total Equity
|981,684
|805,970
|781,312
|740,916
|704,388
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|9,755,627
|$
|8,204,721
|$
|8,361,845
|$
|8,247,079
|$
|8,202,215
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Average Balances
|Assets
|$
|9,639,844
|$
|8,172,683
|$
|8,740,703
|$
|8,136,492
|Loans, net of unearned
|6,286,264
|5,538,088
|5,679,620
|5,493,187
|Deposits
|8,100,028
|6,839,334
|7,353,399
|6,775,103
|Earning assets
|8,726,228
|7,382,860
|7,942,810
|7,368,856
|Interest bearing liabilities
|5,697,713
|5,224,172
|5,346,826
|5,286,708
|Common stockholders’ equity
|954,511
|689,637
|833,150
|663,050
|Total stockholders’ equity
|955,449
|692,404
|834,203
|687,312
|Tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)
|691,464
|537,375
|638,149
|513,031
|Key Performance Ratios
|Annualized return on average assets
|0.89
|%
|0.98
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.00
|%
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|8.99
|%
|11.64
|%
|9.88
|%
|12.28
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)
|12.41
|%
|14.93
|%
|12.90
|%
|15.87
|%
|Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans
|0.31
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.09
|%
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|4.08
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.00
|%
|3.98
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)
|4.26
|%
|4.14
|%
|4.19
|%
|4.15
|%
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(4)
|64.54
|%
|63.88
|%
|66.58
|%
|66.23
|%
|Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)(5)
|Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
|$
|21,622
|$
|20,172
|$
|61,567
|$
|60,962
|Average common stockholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|954,511
|$
|689,637
|$
|833,150
|$
|663,050
|Less average goodwill
|226,097
|127,699
|167,009
|125,061
|Less average core deposit intangibles and customer relationship
intangibles, net
|36,950
|24,563
|27,992
|24,958
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|691,464
|$
|537,375
|$
|638,149
|$
|513,031
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|8.99
|%
|11.64
|%
|9.88
|%
|12.28
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|12.41
|%
|14.93
|%
|12.90
|%
|15.87
|%
|Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)(6)
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|89,844
|$
|73,681
|$
|237,452
|$
|219,506
|Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(7)
|3,925
|3,221
|11,581
|9,408
|Net interest income, tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$
|93,769
|$
|76,902
|$
|249,033
|$
|228,914
|Average earning assets
|$
|8,726,228
|$
|7,382,860
|$
|7,942,810
|$
|7,368,856
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|4.08
|%
|3.97
|%
|4.00
|%
|3.98
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|4.26
|%
|4.14
|%
|4.19
|%
|4.15
|%
|(1) Calculated as common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net.
|(2) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)” table.
|(3) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)” table.
|(4) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure-Efficiency Ratio” table that follows for details of this non-GAAP measure.
|(5) Return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer deposit intangibles, net. This financial measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|(6) Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent is a non-GAAP measure, which adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|(7) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35%.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2017
|6/30/2017
|3/31/2017
|12/31/2016
|9/30/2016
|Average Balances
|Assets
|$
|9,639,844
|$
|8,333,301
|$
|8,233,510
|$
|8,280,042
|$
|8,172,683
|Loans, net of unearned
|6,286,264
|5,376,826
|5,365,654
|5,473,001
|5,538,088
|Deposits
|8,100,028
|7,050,126
|6,896,821
|6,928,978
|6,839,334
|Earning assets
|8,726,228
|7,586,256
|7,502,496
|7,551,997
|7,382,860
|Interest bearing liabilities
|5,697,713
|5,146,243
|5,190,955
|5,206,393
|5,224,172
|Common stockholders’ equity
|954,511
|791,039
|751,671
|726,455
|689,637
|Total stockholders’ equity
|955,449
|791,977
|752,958
|727,812
|692,404
|Tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)
|691,464
|625,929
|596,006
|575,412
|537,375
|Key Performance Ratios
|Annualized return on average assets
|0.89
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.98
|%
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|8.99
|%
|11.13
|%
|9.71
|%
|10.48
|%
|11.64
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)
|12.41
|%
|14.07
|%
|12.25
|%
|13.24
|%
|14.93
|%
|Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans
|0.31
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.17
|%
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|4.08
|%
|3.94
|%
|3.95
|%
|3.96
|%
|3.97
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)
|4.26
|%
|4.14
|%
|4.16
|%
|4.14
|%
|4.14
|%
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(4)
|64.54
|%
|65.61
|%
|69.95
|%
|66.29
|%
|63.88
|%
|Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)(5)
|Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP)
|$
|21,622
|$
|21,949
|$
|17,996
|$
|19,146
|$
|20,172
|Average common stockholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|954,511
|$
|791,039
|$
|751,671
|$
|726,455
|$
|689,637
|Less average goodwill
|226,097
|141,461
|132,440
|127,699
|127,699
|Less average core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net
|36,950
|23,649
|23,225
|23,344
|24,563
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|691,464
|$
|625,929
|$
|596,006
|$
|575,412
|$
|537,375
|Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)
|8.99
|%
|11.13
|%
|9.71
|%
|10.48
|%
|11.64
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|12.41
|%
|14.07
|%
|12.25
|%
|13.24
|%
|14.93
|%
|Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)(6)
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|89,844
|$
|74,580
|$
|73,028
|$
|75,160
|$
|73,681
|Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(7)
|3,925
|3,796
|3,860
|3,511
|3,221
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$
|93,769
|$
|78,376
|$
|76,888
|$
|78,671
|$
|76,902
|Average earning assets
|$
|8,726,228
|$
|7,586,256
|$
|7,502,496
|$
|7,551,997
|$
|7,382,860
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|4.08
|%
|3.94
|%
|3.95
|%
|3.96
|%
|3.97
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|4.26
|%
|4.14
|%
|4.16
|%
|4.14
|%
|4.14
|%
|(1) Calculated as common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net.
|(2) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)” table.
|(3) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)” table.
|(4) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure-Efficiency Ratio” table that follows for details of this non-GAAP measure.
|(5) Return on average common tangible equity is net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net. This financial measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|(6) Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent is a non-GAAP measure, which adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|(7) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35%.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure-Efficiency Ratio(1)
|2017
|2016
|2017
|2016
|Net interest income
|$
|89,844
|$
|73,681
|$
|237,452
|$
|219,506
|Tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
|3,925
|3,221
|11,581
|9,408
|Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
|93,769
|76,902
|249,033
|228,914
|Noninterest income
|24,977
|28,542
|76,494
|89,146
|Securities gains, net
|(1,679
|)
|(1,584
|)
|(5,553
|)
|(9,732
|)
|Adjusted income
|$
|117,067
|$
|103,860
|$
|319,974
|$
|308,328
|Total noninterest expenses
|$
|78,759
|$
|68,427
|$
|219,797
|$
|209,756
|Less:
|Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|1,863
|1,291
|4,252
|4,483
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|—
|—
|876
|—
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net
|1,342
|794
|1,642
|1,064
|Adjusted noninterest expenses
|$
|75,554
|$
|66,342
|$
|213,027
|$
|204,209
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|64.54
|%
|63.88
|%
|66.58
|%
|66.23
|%
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|For the Quarter Ended
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure-Efficiency Ratio(1)
|9/30/2017
|6/30/2017
|3/31/2017
|12/31/2016
|9/30/2016
|Net interest income
|$
|89,844
|$
|74,580
|$
|73,028
|$
|75,160
|$
|73,681
|Tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
|3,925
|3,796
|3,860
|3,511
|3,221
|Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
|93,769
|78,376
|76,888
|78,671
|76,902
|Noninterest income
|24,977
|25,624
|25,893
|24,455
|28,542
|Securities gains, net
|(1,679
|)
|(1,392
|)
|(2,482
|)
|(1,608
|)
|(1,584
|)
|Adjusted income
|$
|117,067
|$
|102,608
|$
|100,299
|$
|101,518
|$
|103,860
|Total noninterest expenses
|$
|78,759
|$
|69,298
|$
|71,740
|$
|69,912
|$
|68,427
|Less:
|Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles amortization
|1,863
|1,218
|1,171
|1,147
|1,291
|Partnership investment in tax credit projects
|—
|876
|—
|1,051
|—
|(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net
|1,342
|(112
|)
|412
|414
|794
|Adjusted noninterest expenses
|$
|75,554
|$
|67,316
|$
|70,157
|$
|67,300
|$
|66,342
|Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|64.54
|%
|65.61
|%
|69.95
|%
|66.29
|%
|63.88
|%
|(1) Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis, which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items, as noted in the table. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|(2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35%.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2017
|6/30/2017
|3/31/2017
|12/31/2016
|9/30/2016
|Common Share Data
|Book value per common share
|$
|32.75
|$
|30.15
|$
|29.26
|$
|28.31
|$
|28.48
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|23.61
|$
|24.00
|$
|23.05
|$
|22.55
|$
|22.34
|ASC 320 effect on book value per common share
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|(0.87
|)
|$
|(1.06
|)
|$
|(1.15
|)
|$
|0.03
|Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
|29,946,069
|26,701,226
|26,674,121
|26,119,929
|24,681,380
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(2)
|7.46
|%
|7.97
|%
|7.50
|%
|7.28
|%
|6.85
|%
|Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(3)
|Common stockholders’ equity (GAAP)
|$
|980,746
|$
|805,032
|$
|780,374
|$
|739,559
|$
|703,031
|Less goodwill
|236,615
|141,461
|141,461
|127,699
|127,699
|Less core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net
|37,028
|22,850
|24,068
|22,775
|23,922
|Tangible common stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|707,103
|$
|640,721
|$
|614,845
|$
|589,085
|$
|551,410
|Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock
|29,946,069
|26,701,226
|26,674,121
|26,119,929
|24,681,380
|Common stockholders’ equity (book value) per share (GAAP)
|$
|32.75
|$
|30.15
|$
|29.26
|$
|28.31
|$
|28.48
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|$
|23.61
|$
|24.00
|$
|23.05
|$
|22.55
|$
|22.34
|Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)(4)
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|9,755,627
|$
|8,204,721
|$
|8,361,845
|$
|8,247,079
|$
|8,202,215
|Less goodwill
|236,615
|141,461
|141,461
|127,699
|127,699
| Less core deposit intangibles and customer relationship
intangibles, net
|37,028
|22,850
|24,068
|22,775
|23,922
|Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|9,481,984
|$
|8,040,410
|$
|8,196,316
|$
|8,096,605
|$
|8,050,594
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)
|7.46
|%
|7.97
|%
|7.50
|%
|7.28
|%
|6.85
|%
|Loan Data
|Loans held to maturity:
|Commercial and commercial real estate
|$
|4,777,856
|$
|3,803,011
|$
|3,849,748
|$
|3,825,847
|$
|3,900,612
|Residential mortgage
|635,611
|596,385
|604,902
|617,924
|625,965
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate
|511,764
|495,243
|481,125
|489,318
|489,387
|Consumer
|450,088
|431,052
|427,962
|420,613
|425,582
|Unearned discount and deferred loan fees
|(1,904
|)
|(609
|)
|(2,133
|)
|(1,983
|)
|(2,831
|)
|Total loans held to maturity
|$
|6,373,415
|$
|5,325,082
|$
|5,361,604
|$
|5,351,719
|$
|5,438,715
|Other Selected Trend Information
|Effective tax rate
|28.74
|%
|26.85
|%
|23.49
|%
|30.38
|%
|29.02
|%
|Full time equivalent employees
|2,024
|1,862
|1,896
|1,864
|1,846
|Total residential mortgage loan applications
|$
|271,476
|$
|308,113
|$
|248,614
|$
|304,018
|$
|445,107
|Residential mortgage loans originated
|$
|198,911
|$
|216,637
|$
|161,851
|$
|278,065
|$
|324,337
|Residential mortgage loans sold
|$
|188,501
|$
|180,296
|$
|172,521
|$
|269,333
|$
|315,917
|Residential mortgage loan servicing portfolio
|$
|3,557,866
|$
|4,340,243
|$
|4,338,311
|$
|4,308,580
|$
|4,259,459
|(1) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)” table.
|(2) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)” table.
|(3) Tangible book value per common share is total common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|(4) The tangible common equity ratio is total common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net. This is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2017
|6/30/2017
|3/31/2017
|12/31/2016
|9/30/2016
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|54,051
|$
|54,999
|$
|54,324
|$
|54,653
|$
|51,756
|Provision for loan losses
|5,705
|889
|3,641
|2,181
|5,328
|Charge-offs
|(5,759
|)
|(2,766
|)
|(3,718
|)
|(3,555
|)
|(3,283
|)
|Recoveries
|888
|929
|752
|1,045
|852
|Balance, end of period
|$
|54,885
|$
|54,051
|$
|54,999
|$
|54,324
|$
|54,653
|Asset Quality
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|63,456
|$
|65,393
|$
|62,868
|$
|64,299
|$
|57,799
|Loans past due ninety days or more as to interest or principal
payments
|2,348
|698
|872
|86
|105
|Other real estate owned
|13,226
|9,269
|11,188
|9,744
|10,740
|Other repossessed assets
|773
|675
|739
|663
|821
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|79,803
|$
|76,035
|$
|75,667
|$
|74,792
|$
|69,465
|Performing troubled debt restructured loans
|$
|10,040
|$
|11,157
|$
|11,010
|$
|10,380
|$
|10,281
|Nonperforming Assets Activity
|Balance, beginning of period
|$
|76,035
|$
|75,667
|$
|74,792
|$
|69,465
|$
|68,620
|Net loan charge offs
|(4,871
|)
|(1,837
|)
|(2,966
|)
|(2,510
|)
|(2,431
|)
|New nonperforming loans
|9,117
|13,700
|14,819
|23,035
|10,884
|Acquired nonperforming assets
|7,991
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Reduction of nonperforming loans(1)
|(5,183
|)
|(7,443
|)
|(10,037
|)
|(13,707
|)
|(6,983
|)
|OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds
|(3,328
|)
|(3,734
|)
|(715
|)
|(1,037
|)
|(343
|)
|OREO/Repossessed assets writedowns, net
|(56
|)
|(259
|)
|(279
|)
|(274
|)
|(521
|)
|Net activity at Citizens Finance Co.
|98
|(59
|)
|53
|(180
|)
|239
|Balance, end of period
|$
|79,803
|$
|76,035
|$
|75,667
|$
|74,792
|$
|69,465
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.03
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.06
|%
|Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.82
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.85
|%
|Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans
|0.31
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.17
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans
|0.86
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.02
|%
|1.00
|%
|Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
|83.41
|%
|81.78
|%
|86.29
|%
|84.37
|%
|94.39
|%
|Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans
|0.33
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.40
|%
|(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|For the Quarter Ended
|September 30, 2017
|September 30, 2016
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|1,667,076
|$
|10,394
|2.47
|%
|$
|1,415,446
|$
|7,917
|2.23
|%
|Nontaxable(1)
|643,925
|7,825
|4.82
|473,152
|5,719
|4.81
|Total securities
|2,311,001
|18,219
|3.13
|1,888,598
|13,636
|2.87
|Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other
banks and other short-term investments
|164,809
|558
|1.34
|7,026
|6
|0.34
|Federal funds sold
|18,874
|34
|0.71
|1,409
|1
|0.28
|Loans:(2)
|Commercial and commercial real estate(1)
|4,647,414
|59,121
|5.05
|3,908,623
|48,334
|4.92
|Residential mortgage
|683,186
|7,300
|4.24
|717,374
|7,248
|4.02
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1)
|504,970
|6,175
|4.85
|486,008
|5,719
|4.68
|Consumer
|450,694
|9,032
|7.95
|426,083
|8,256
|7.71
|Fees on loans
|2,464
|—
|1,708
|—
|Less: allowance for loan losses
|(54,720
|)
|—
|—
|(52,261
|)
|—
|—
|Net loans
|6,231,544
|84,092
|5.35
|5,485,827
|71,265
|5.17
|Total earning assets
|8,726,228
|102,903
|4.68
|%
|7,382,860
|84,908
|4.58
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|913,616
|789,823
|Total Assets
|$
|9,639,844
|$
|8,172,683
|Interest Bearing Liabilities
|Savings
|$
|4,205,946
|$
|3,162
|0.30
|%
|$
|3,697,426
|$
|2,066
|0.22
|%
|Time, $100,000 and over
|408,560
|787
|0.76
|399,498
|813
|0.81
|Other time deposits
|573,178
|1,124
|0.78
|570,445
|1,122
|0.78
|Short-term borrowings
|209,795
|271
|0.51
|258,783
|235
|0.36
|Other borrowings
|300,234
|3,790
|5.01
|298,020
|3,770
|5.03
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|5,697,713
|9,134
|0.64
|%
|5,224,172
|8,006
|0.61
|%
|Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|2,912,344
|2,171,965
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|74,338
|84,142
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|2,986,682
|2,256,107
|Stockholders’ Equity
|955,449
|692,404
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|9,639,844
|$
|8,172,683
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|93,769
|$
|76,902
|Net interest spread(1)
|4.04
|%
|3.97
|%
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(3)
|4.26
|%
|4.14
|%
|Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets
|65.29
|%
|70.76
|%
|Reconciliation of annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$
|93,769
|$
|76,902
|Adjustments for tax-equivalent interest(1)
|(3,925
|)
|(3,221
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|89,844
|$
|73,681
|Average earning assets
|$
|8,726,228
|$
|7,382,860
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|4.08
|%
|3.97
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|4.26
|%
|4.14
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35%
|(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average loans outstanding.
|(3) Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent is a non-GAAP measure, which adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax exempt sources. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2017
|September 30, 2016
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Securities:
|Taxable
|$
|1,545,091
|$
|27,246
|2.36
|%
|$
|1,464,080
|$
|24,604
|2.24
|%
|Nontaxable(1)
|638,119
|23,534
|4.93
|440,275
|16,605
|5.04
|Total securities
|2,183,210
|50,780
|3.11
|1,904,355
|41,209
|2.89
|Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other
banks and other short-term investments
|127,870
|1,112
|1.16
|9,785
|13
|0.18
|Federal funds sold
|6,885
|37
|0.72
|12,509
|12
|0.13
|Loans:(2)
|Commercial and commercial real estate(1)
|4,097,967
|151,946
|4.96
|3,840,060
|141,977
|4.94
|Residential mortgage
|654,488
|20,492
|4.19
|751,694
|23,133
|4.11
|Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1)
|492,170
|17,536
|4.76
|478,564
|16,952
|4.73
|Consumer
|434,995
|25,374
|7.80
|422,869
|24,452
|7.72
|Fees on loans
|5,894
|—
|5,362
|—
|Less: allowance for loan losses
|(54,775
|)
|—
|—
|(50,980
|)
|—
|—
|Net loans
|5,624,845
|221,242
|5.26
|5,442,207
|211,876
|5.20
|Total earning assets
|7,942,810
|273,171
|4.60
|%
|7,368,856
|253,110
|4.59
|%
|Nonearning Assets
|797,893
|767,636
|Total Assets
|$
|8,740,703
|$
|8,136,492
|Interest Bearing Liabilities
|Savings
|$
|3,976,403
|$
|7,772
|0.26
|%
|$
|3,651,370
|$
|5,988
|0.22
|%
|Time, $100,000 and over
|369,595
|2,239
|0.81
|439,609
|2,417
|0.73
|Other time deposits
|512,551
|2,955
|0.77
|599,745
|3,790
|0.84
|Short-term borrowings
|199,503
|498
|0.33
|314,367
|1,083
|0.46
|Other borrowings
|288,774
|10,674
|4.94
|281,617
|10,918
|5.18
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|5,346,826
|24,138
|0.60
|%
|5,286,708
|24,196
|0.61
|%
|Noninterest Bearing Liabilities
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|2,494,850
|2,084,379
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|64,824
|78,093
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|2,559,674
|2,162,472
|Stockholders’ Equity
|834,203
|687,312
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|$
|8,740,703
|$
|8,136,492
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|249,033
|$
|228,914
|Net interest spread(1)
|4.00
|%
|3.98
|%
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(3)
|4.19
|%
|4.15
|%
|Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets
|67.32
|%
|71.74
|%
|Reconciliation of annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)
|Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$
|249,033
|$
|228,914
|Adjustments for tax-equivalent interest(1)
|(11,581
|)
|(9,408
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|237,452
|$
|219,506
|Average earning assets
|$
|7,942,810
|$
|7,368,856
|Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)
|4.00
|%
|3.98
|%
|Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)
|4.19
|%
|4.15
|%
|(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average loans outstanding.
|(3) Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent is a non-GAAP measure, which adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax exempt sources. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
|HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited)
|DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
|As of and For the Quarter Ended
|9/30/2017
|6/30/2017
|3/31/2017
|12/31/2016
|9/30/2016
|Total Assets
|Citywide Banks(1)
|$
|2,391,727
|$
|817,859
|$
|839,505
|$
|901,782
|$
|892,723
|Dubuque Bank and Trust Company
|1,479,647
|1,441,655
|1,436,038
|1,497,775
|1,448,796
|New Mexico Bank & Trust
|1,425,185
|1,407,991
|1,382,480
|1,374,647
|1,318,203
|Wisconsin Bank & Trust
|1,030,192
|1,035,628
|1,033,633
|1,065,715
|1,068,288
|Premier Valley Bank
|886,495
|850,956
|854,838
|640,684
|635,620
|Illinois Bank & Trust
|761,285
|740,153
|746,669
|742,173
|748,801
|Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company
|719,246
|748,286
|871,819
|863,544
|862,767
|Arizona Bank & Trust
|566,951
|566,339
|578,597
|582,266
|574,561
|Rocky Mountain Bank
|486,790
|476,829
|479,121
|477,063
|481,346
|Minnesota Bank & Trust
|217,246
|216,957
|213,789
|229,114
|238,745
|Total Portfolio Loans
|Citywide Banks(1)
|$
|1,540,016
|$
|558,573
|$
|572,254
|$
|609,760
|$
|638,006
|Dubuque Bank and Trust Company
|868,370
|884,640
|903,617
|905,242
|906,347
|New Mexico Bank & Trust
|989,367
|934,734
|906,477
|924,249
|917,679
|Wisconsin Bank & Trust
|684,530
|662,502
|644,380
|650,254
|711,714
|Premier Valley Bank
|458,443
|447,148
|440,406
|348,879
|354,610
|Illinois Bank & Trust
|462,150
|447,887
|469,105
|473,008
|469,236
|Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company
|468,197
|515,896
|546,123
|548,544
|538,666
|Arizona Bank & Trust
|401,516
|377,358
|384,028
|384,706
|385,926
|Rocky Mountain Bank
|338,305
|335,173
|330,921
|347,839
|357,346
|Minnesota Bank & Trust
|142,650
|144,112
|142,736
|144,098
|139,581
|Total Deposits
|Citywide Banks(1)
|$
|1,924,605
|$
|682,872
|$
|712,377
|$
|733,449
|$
|767,128
|Dubuque Bank and Trust Company
|1,139,512
|1,178,368
|1,212,899
|1,231,016
|1,182,947
|New Mexico Bank & Trust
|1,221,134
|1,190,758
|1,184,675
|1,091,436
|1,101,550
|Wisconsin Bank & Trust
|852,489
|874,845
|868,033
|899,676
|889,957
|Premier Valley Bank
|714,605
|681,298
|708,226
|510,142
|520,814
|Illinois Bank & Trust
|691,680
|669,532
|641,750
|636,419
|671,104
|Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company
|605,390
|627,857
|721,075
|738,036
|676,176
|Arizona Bank & Trust
|500,270
|493,419
|501,111
|477,213
|493,331
|Rocky Mountain Bank
|426,405
|416,436
|420,067
|414,344
|420,581
|Minnesota Bank & Trust
|189,749
|193,365
|189,324
|194,368
|214,651
|Net Income
|Citywide Banks(1)
|$
|4,541
|$
|746
|$
|1,366
|$
|1,572
|$
|925
|Dubuque Bank and Trust Company
|703
|3,477
|2,056
|806
|5,112
|New Mexico Bank & Trust
|4,972
|5,855
|4,419
|4,061
|3,824
|Wisconsin Bank & Trust
|3,368
|3,448
|1,968
|2,970
|3,368
|Premier Valley Bank
|2,907
|2,573
|1,306
|2,969
|1,804
|Illinois Bank & Trust
|2,286
|1,984
|1,991
|1,917
|2,179
|Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company
|1,760
|2,210
|2,227
|2,519
|1,707
|Arizona Bank & Trust
|1,451
|1,073
|1,486
|1,305
|2,034
|Rocky Mountain Bank
|1,631
|1,732
|1,521
|1,229
|1,456
|Minnesota Bank & Trust
|791
|563
|591
|888
|675
|(1) Formerly known as Centennial Bank and Trust.
CONTACT:
Bryan R. McKeag
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
(563) 589-1994
[email protected]
