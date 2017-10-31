CORRECTING and REPLACING — Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Reports 2017 Third Quarter Results

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued a press release on October 30, 2017, announcing its 2017 third quarter results. Heartland seeks to clarify that the diluted earnings per common share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017, was $2.21, and the weighted average shares outstanding-diluted for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017, totaled 27,833,924. The information in the body of the October 30, 2017, release, revised to reflect the correct information, is repeated below:

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Reports 2017 Third Quarter Results

Highlights

Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $21.6 million in comparison with $20.2 million for the third quarter of the prior year

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.72 in comparison with $0.81 for the third quarter of the prior year

Net interest margin of 4.08%, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) (1) of 4.26%

of 4.26% Organic loan growth of $62.9 million and organic non-time deposit growth of $89.3 million during the third quarter of 2017

Return on average common equity of 8.99% and return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2) of 12.41%

of 12.41% Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (3) of 7.46%

of 7.46% Purchased Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., on July 7, 2017 and completed related systems conversions on October 13, 2017

Quarter Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net income (in millions) $ 21.6 $ 20.2 $ 61.6 $ 61.2 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) 21.6 20.2 61.6 61.0 Diluted earnings per common share 0.72 0.81 2.21 2.48 Return on average assets 0.89 % 0.98 % 0.94 % 1.00 % Return on average common equity 8.99 11.64 9.88 12.28 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 12.41 14.93 12.90 15.87 Net interest margin 4.08 3.97 4.00 3.98 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 4.26 4.14 4.19 4.15

“Heartland reported a very good quarter with net income available to common stockholders of $21.6 million, a seven percent increase over the same quarter last year. We had several accomplishments during the quarter including completion of our largest acquisition to date. We achieved net organic growth in loans and deposits while making improvements in net interest margin.” Lynn B. Fuller, chairman and chief executive officer, Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

(1) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)” table included in this earnings release.

(2) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)” table included in this earnings release.

(3) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)” table included in this earnings release.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) today reported net income available to common stockholders of $21.6 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to $20.2 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2016. Return on average common equity was 8.99% and return on average assets was 0.89% for the third quarter of 2017, compared to 11.64% and 0.98%, respectively, for the same quarter in 2016.

Net income available to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, was $61.6 million or $2.21 per diluted common share, compared to $61.0 million or $2.48 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. Return on average common equity was 9.88%, and return on average assets was 0.94% for the first nine months of 2017, compared to 12.28% and 1.00%, respectively, for the same period in 2016.

Commenting on Heartland’s third quarter results, Lynn B. Fuller, Heartland’s chairman and chief executive officer said, “Heartland reported a very good quarter with net income available to common stockholders of $21.6 million, a seven percent increase over the same quarter last year. We had several accomplishments during the quarter including completion of our largest acquisition to date. We achieved net organic growth in loans and deposits while making improvements in net interest margin.”

On February 28, 2017, Heartland completed the acquisition of Founders Bancorp, parent company of Founders Community Bank, based in San Luis Obispo, California. Based on Heartland’s closing common stock price of $49.55 per share as of February 28, 2017, the aggregate consideration was $31.0 million, with 30% of the consideration paid in cash and 70% by delivery of Heartland common stock. Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, Founders Community Bank merged into Heartland’s Premier Valley Bank subsidiary. As of the close date, Founders Community Bank had, at fair value, total assets of $213.3 million, total loans of $96.4 million and total deposits of $181.5 million. The systems conversion for this transaction occurred two weeks after the closing.

On July 7, 2017, Heartland completed the acquisition of Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., parent company of Citywide Banks, headquartered in Aurora, Colorado. Simultaneous with the close, Citywide Banks merged into Heartland’s Centennial Bank and Trust subsidiary. The aggregate consideration was approximately $211.2 million, of which $58.6 million was cash, and the remainder was settled by delivery of 3,216,161 shares of Heartland common stock. The combined entity operates as Citywide Banks. As of the close date, Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., had, at fair value, total assets of $1.49 billion, including $985.4 million in net loans outstanding, and $1.21 billion of deposits. The systems conversion for this transaction occurred on October 13, 2017.

During the third quarter, Heartland sold substantially all of its Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA”) loan servicing portfolio, which contained loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $773.9 million. The sale reduced the book value of Heartland’s servicing rights by approximately $6.9 million. The transaction did not have a significant impact on Heartland’s results of operations.

Fully Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin Increases

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 4.08% (4.26% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the third quarter of 2017, compared to 3.94% (4.14% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the second quarter of 2017 and 3.97% (4.14% on a fully tax-equivalent basis) during the third quarter of 2016.

Fuller said, “We were very pleased to see a solid increase in net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, which increased by 12 basis points to 4.26 percent from the previous quarter and stands at 4.19 percent year-to-date. The strong margin reflects improved yields on earning assets.”

Interest income for the third quarter of 2017 was $99.0 million compared to $81.7 million recorded in the third quarter of 2016. The taxable equivalent adjustment for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans was $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2017 and $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2016. With these adjustments, interest income on a tax-equivalent basis was $102.9 million for the third quarter of 2017, an increase of $18.0 million or 21%, compared to $84.9 million for the third quarter of 2016. The increase in interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis in the third quarter of 2017, as compared to the third quarter of 2016, was primarily due to the acquisitions completed in 2017. Average earning assets acquired in the Founders Bancorp transaction totaled $147.6 million, and the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc. transaction added $1.20 billion of average earning assets. Exclusive of these transactions, average earning assets increased $140.2 million or 2% from the third quarter of 2016. The average rate on earning assets increased 10 basis points to 4.68% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 4.58% for the same quarter in 2016.

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2017 was $9.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million or 14% from $8.0 million in the third quarter of 2016. Average interest bearing deposits increased $520.3 million or 11% to $5.19 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, from $4.67 billion in the same quarter in 2016. Average interest bearing deposits acquired with the Founders Bancorp transaction and the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction totaled $713.3 million. Exclusive of these transactions, average interest bearing deposits decreased $193.0 million or 3%. The average interest rate paid on Heartland’s interest bearing deposits increased 5 basis points to 0.39% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 0.34% for the same quarter in 2016. Average borrowings acquired in the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction totaled $51.8 million, and exclusive of this transaction, average borrowings declined $98.6 million or 18% during the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same quarter in 2016. The average interest rate paid on Heartland’s borrowings was 3.16% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 2.86% in the third quarter of 2016.

Net interest income was $89.8 million during the third quarter of 2017 compared to $73.7 million during the third quarter of 2016, an increase of $16.2 million or 22%. After the tax-equivalent adjustment discussed above, net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $93.8 million during the third quarter of 2017 compared to $76.9 million during the third quarter of 2016, an increase of $16.9 million or 22%.

Noninterest Income Decreases and Noninterest Expenses Increase From Third Quarter 2016

Noninterest income totaled $25.0 million during the third quarter of 2017 compared to $28.5 million during the third quarter of 2016, a decrease of $3.6 million or 12%. Service charges and fees totaled $10.1 million during the third quarter of 2017 compared to $8.3 million during the third quarter of 2016, an increase of $1.9 million or 22%. This increase was primarily attributable to a larger demand deposit customer base, a portion of which was the result of the Founders Bancorp acquisition completed in the first quarter of 2017, and the recent Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction and increased interchange revenue from commercial card activity. Net gains on sale of loans held for sale totaled $5.0 million during the third quarter of 2017 compared to $11.5 million during the third quarter of 2016, a decrease of $6.5 million or 56%, due to lower mortgage loan activity.

For the third quarter of 2017, noninterest expenses totaled $78.8 million compared to $68.4 million during the third quarter of 2016, an increase of $10.3 million or 15%. Salaries and employee benefits increased $4.5 million or 11% to $45.2 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $40.7 million for the same quarter in 2016. At September 30, 2017, Heartland had 2,024 full time equivalent employees compared to 1,846 full time equivalent employees at September 30, 2016. Professional fees increased $2.5 million or 41% to $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2017 from $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2016. The noninterest expenses in the third quarter of 2017 included $2.8 million of expenses for staff retention, deconversion, professional fees and write-downs of fixed assets related to the acquisition of Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc.

“We are also gratified to note significant progress toward lowering Heartland’s efficiency ratio, which has improved over the past two quarters and was 64.5 percent for the third quarter,” Fuller stated.

Heartland’s effective tax rate was 28.74% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 29.02% for the third quarter of 2016. Federal low-income housing tax credits included in the determination of Heartland’s income taxes totaled $307,000 during the third quarter of 2017 compared to $304,000 for the third quarter of 2016. Heartland’s effective tax rate was also affected by the level of tax-exempt interest income which, as a percentage of pre-tax income, was 24.01% during the third quarter of 2017 compared to 21.01% during the third quarter of 2016.

Loans and Deposits Increase Since December 31, 2016

Total assets were $9.76 billion at September 30, 2017, an increase of $1.51 billion or 18% from $8.25 billion at year-end 2016. Excluding $213.9 million of assets acquired at fair value in the Founders Bancorp transaction and $1.49 billion of assets acquired at fair value in the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction, total assets decreased $199.1 million or 2% since December 31, 2016. Securities represented 24% and 26% of total assets at September 30, 2017, and December 31, 2016, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $6.37 billion at September 30, 2017, compared to $5.35 billion at year-end 2016, an increase of $1.02 billion or 19%. This change includes $96.4 million of total loans held to maturity acquired at fair value in the Founders Bancorp transaction and $985.4 million of total loans held to maturity acquired at fair value in the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction. Exclusive of these transactions, total loans held to maturity decreased $60.2 million or 1% since December 31, 2016. Excluding loans acquired in the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction, total loans held to maturity increased $62.9 million during the third quarter of 2017.

Total deposits were $8.23 billion as of September 30, 2017, compared to $6.85 billion at year-end 2016, an increase of $1.38 billion or 20%. This increase included $181.5 million of deposits, at fair value, acquired in the Founders Bancorp transaction and $1.21 billion of deposits, at fair value, acquired in the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction. Exclusive of these transactions, total deposits decreased $7.1 million or less than 1% since December 31, 2016. Demand deposits increased $807.9 million or 37% to $3.01 billion at September 30, 2017 compared to $2.20 billion at December 31, 2016. Excluding $626.7 million of demand deposits attributable to the Founders Bancorp and Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transactions, demand deposits increased $181.2 million or 8% since year-end 2016. Savings deposits increased $439.3 million or 12% to $4.23 billion at September 30, 2017 from $3.79 billion at December 31, 2016. Excluding savings deposits of $619.0 million acquired in the Founders Bancorp and Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transactions, savings deposits decreased $179.7 million or 5% since year-end 2016. Excluding $1.21 billion of deposits acquired in the Citywide Banks of Colorado, Inc., transaction, total deposits increased $91.6 million during the third quarter.

Fuller said, “We are very pleased with organic deposit growth of 5.2 percent annualized for the third quarter and continued improvement in deposit mix. The result of our continued emphasis on non-time deposits is an enviable mix of nearly 37 percent demand deposits and 51 percent savings and money market deposits.”

Nonperforming Assets Increase Since December 31, 2016

Nonperforming assets were $79.8 million or 0.82% of total assets at September 30, 2017, compared to $74.8 million or 0.91% of total assets at December 31, 2016. Nonperforming loans were $65.8 million or 1.03% of total loans at September 30, 2017, compared to $64.4 million or 1.20% of total loans at December 31, 2016.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2017, was 0.86% of loans and 83.41% of nonperforming loans, compared to 1.02% of loans and 84.37% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2016. At September 30, 2017, there were $1.70 billion of acquired loans, which are net of $42.8 million of valuation reserves that are not subject to the allowance. At December 31, 2016, there were $930.7 million of acquired loans, net of $25.3 million of valuation reserves that are not subject to the allowance. Excluding those loans covered by the valuation reserves, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to outstanding loans was 1.17% at September 30, 2017, and 1.22% at December 31, 2016.

The provision for loan losses was $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2016. Provision for loan losses recorded for the third quarter of 2017 included a $2.2 million allowance for impairment recorded on an agribusiness relationship at Dubuque Bank and Trust associated with updated collateral values. Total charge-offs for the third quarter of 2017 were $5.8 million compared to $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2016, and the increase is primarily attributable to $3.0 million of charge-offs related to two commercial and industrial loan relationships at Dubuque Bank and Trust and Arizona Bank & Trust.

Summarizing the quarter and year-to-date, Fuller concluded, “In short, Heartland is demonstrating consistent improvement in its financial performance, while capitalizing on opportunities for profitable growth.”

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 82,906 $ 70,046 $ 217,898 $ 208,280 Interest on securities: Taxable 10,394 7,917 27,246 24,604 Nontaxable 5,086 3,717 15,297 10,793 Interest on federal funds sold 34 1 37 12 Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other

banks and other short-term investments 558 6 1,112 13 Total Interest Income 98,978 81,687 261,590 243,702 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 5,073 4,001 12,966 12,195 Interest on short-term borrowings 271 235 498 1,083 Interest on other borrowings 3,790 3,770 10,674 10,918 Total Interest Expense 9,134 8,006 24,138 24,196 Net Interest Income 89,844 73,681 237,452 219,506 Provision for loan losses 5,705 5,328 10,235 9,513 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 84,139 68,353 227,217 209,993 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 10,138 8,278 29,291 23,462 Loan servicing income 1,161 873 4,236 3,433 Trust fees 3,872 3,689 11,482 11,127 Brokerage and insurance commissions 950 1,006 2,962 2,914 Securities gains, net 1,679 1,584 5,553 9,732 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,997 11,459 17,961 33,794 Valuation adjustment on commercial servicing rights 5 5 29 (41 ) Income on bank owned life insurance 766 620 2,039 1,733 Other noninterest income 1,409 1,028 2,941 2,992 Total Noninterest Income 24,977 28,542 76,494 89,146 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 45,225 40,733 128,118 124,432 Occupancy 6,223 5,099 16,352 15,322 Furniture and equipment 2,826 2,746 7,913 7,301 Professional fees 8,450 5,985 24,342 20,481 FDIC insurance assessments 894 1,180 2,610 3,468 Advertising 1,358 1,339 5,141 4,174 Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles

amortization 1,863 1,291 4,252 4,483 Other real estate and loan collection expenses 581 640 1,774 1,871 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 1,342 794 1,642 1,064 Other noninterest expenses 9,997 8,620 27,653 27,160 Total Noninterest Expense 78,759 68,427 219,797 209,756 Income Before Income Taxes 30,357 28,468 83,914 89,383 Income taxes 8,725 8,260 22,314 28,196 Net Income 21,632 20,208 61,600 61,187 Preferred dividends (13 ) (53 ) (45 ) (273 ) Interest expense on convertible preferred debt 3 17 12 48 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 21,622 $ 20,172 $ 61,567 $ 60,962 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.81 $ 2.21 $ 2.48 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 29,910,437 24,922,946 27,833,924 24,580,897

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 82,906 $ 68,094 $ 66,898 $ 69,848 $ 70,046 Interest on securities: Taxable 10,394 8,599 8,253 8,480 7,831 Nontaxable 5,086 5,020 5,191 4,292 3,717 Interest on federal funds sold 34 3 — — 1 Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other

banks and other short-term investments 558 345 209 157 92 Total Interest Income 98,978 82,061 80,551 82,777 81,687 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 5,073 4,163 3,730 3,744 4,001 Interest on short-term borrowings 271 90 137 119 235 Interest on other borrowings 3,790 3,228 3,656 3,754 3,770 Total Interest Expense 9,134 7,481 7,523 7,617 8,006 Net Interest Income 89,844 74,580 73,028 75,160 73,681 Provision for loan losses 5,705 889 3,641 2,181 5,328 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 84,139 73,691 69,387 72,979 68,353 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 10,138 9,696 9,457 8,128 8,278 Loan servicing income 1,161 1,351 1,724 1,068 873 Trust fees 3,872 3,979 3,631 3,718 3,689 Brokerage and insurance commissions 950 976 1,036 955 1,006 Securities gains, net 1,679 1,392 2,482 1,608 1,584 Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 4,997 6,817 6,147 5,840 11,459 Valuation adjustment on commercial servicing rights 5 19 5 8 5 Income on bank owned life insurance 766 656 617 542 620 Other noninterest income 1,409 738 794 2,588 1,028 Total Noninterest Income 24,977 25,624 25,893 24,455 28,542 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 45,225 41,126 41,767 39,115 40,733 Occupancy 6,223 5,056 5,073 5,076 5,099 Furniture and equipment 2,826 2,586 2,501 2,944 2,746 Professional fees 8,450 7,583 8,309 7,195 5,985 FDIC insurance assessments 894 909 807 717 1,180 Advertising 1,358 1,359 2,424 2,274 1,339 Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles

amortization 1,863 1,218 1,171 1,147 1,291 Other real estate and loan collection expenses 581 365 828 572 640 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 1,342 (112 ) 412 414 794 Other noninterest expenses 9,997 9,208 8,448 10,458 8,620 Total Noninterest Expense 78,759 69,298 71,740 69,912 68,427 Income Before Income Taxes 30,357 30,017 23,540 27,522 28,468 Income taxes 8,725 8,059 5,530 8,360 8,260 Net Income 21,632 21,958 18,010 19,162 20,208 Preferred dividends (13 ) (13 ) (19 ) (19 ) (53 ) Interest expense on convertible preferred debt 3 4 5 3 17 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 21,622 $ 21,949 $ 17,996 $ 19,146 $ 20,172 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.81 $ 0.68 $ 0.74 $ 0.81 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 29,910,437 26,972,580 26,627,830 25,800,472 24,922,946

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As Of 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 180,751 $ 141,100 $ 129,386 $ 151,290 $ 196,234 Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other

banks and other short-term investments 70,985 40,676 43,765 7,434 5,855 Cash and cash equivalents 251,736 181,776 173,151 158,724 202,089 Time deposits in other financial institutions 19,793 30,241 41,539 2,105 2,105 Securities: Available for sale, at fair value 2,093,385 1,789,441 1,893,528 1,845,864 1,655,696 Held to maturity, at cost 256,355 259,586 260,616 263,662 265,302 Other investments, at cost 23,176 21,094 21,557 21,560 22,082 Loans held for sale 35,795 48,848 49,009 61,261 78,317 Loans: Held to maturity 6,373,415 5,325,082 5,361,604 5,351,719 5,438,715 Allowance for loan losses (54,885 ) (54,051 ) (54,999 ) (54,324 ) (54,653 ) Loans, net 6,318,530 5,271,031 5,306,605 5,297,395 5,384,062 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 178,961 163,003 165,425 164,028 165,841 Goodwill 236,615 141,461 141,461 127,699 127,699 Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net 37,028 22,850 24,068 22,775 23,922 Servicing rights, net 26,599 34,736 35,441 35,778 35,906 Cash surrender value on life insurance 142,073 120,281 117,613 112,615 112,060 Other real estate, net 13,226 9,269 11,188 9,744 10,740 Other assets 122,355 111,104 120,644 123,869 116,394 Total Assets $ 9,755,627 $ 8,204,721 $ 8,361,845 $ 8,247,079 $ 8,202,215 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 3,009,940 $ 2,355,410 $ 2,319,256 $ 2,202,036 $ 2,238,736 Savings 4,227,340 3,704,579 3,940,146 3,788,089 3,753,300 Time 994,604 870,180 830,459 857,286 920,657 Total deposits 8,231,884 6,930,169 7,089,861 6,847,411 6,912,693 Short-term borrowings 171,871 139,130 155,025 306,459 214,105 Other borrowings 301,473 281,096 282,051 288,534 294,493 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 68,715 48,356 53,596 63,759 76,536 Total Liabilities 8,773,943 7,398,751 7,580,533 7,506,163 7,497,827 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred equity 938 938 938 1,357 1,357 Common stock 29,946 26,701 26,674 26,120 24,683 Capital surplus 503,262 352,500 351,423 328,376 279,316 Retained earnings 468,556 450,228 431,219 416,109 402,179 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,018 ) (24,397 ) (28,942 ) (31,046 ) (3,079 ) Treasury stock at cost — — — — (68 ) Total Equity 981,684 805,970 781,312 740,916 704,388 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 9,755,627 $ 8,204,721 $ 8,361,845 $ 8,247,079 $ 8,202,215

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Average Balances Assets $ 9,639,844 $ 8,172,683 $ 8,740,703 $ 8,136,492 Loans, net of unearned 6,286,264 5,538,088 5,679,620 5,493,187 Deposits 8,100,028 6,839,334 7,353,399 6,775,103 Earning assets 8,726,228 7,382,860 7,942,810 7,368,856 Interest bearing liabilities 5,697,713 5,224,172 5,346,826 5,286,708 Common stockholders’ equity 954,511 689,637 833,150 663,050 Total stockholders’ equity 955,449 692,404 834,203 687,312 Tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) 691,464 537,375 638,149 513,031 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.89 % 0.98 % 0.94 % 1.00 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.99 % 11.64 % 9.88 % 12.28 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 12.41 % 14.93 % 12.90 % 15.87 % Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.31 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.09 % Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.08 % 3.97 % 4.00 % 3.98 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 4.26 % 4.14 % 4.19 % 4.15 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(4) 64.54 % 63.88 % 66.58 % 66.23 % Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)(5) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 21,622 $ 20,172 $ 61,567 $ 60,962 Average common stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 954,511 $ 689,637 $ 833,150 $ 663,050 Less average goodwill 226,097 127,699 167,009 125,061 Less average core deposit intangibles and customer relationship

intangibles, net 36,950 24,563 27,992 24,958 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 691,464 $ 537,375 $ 638,149 $ 513,031 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.99 % 11.64 % 9.88 % 12.28 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.41 % 14.93 % 12.90 % 15.87 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)(6) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 89,844 $ 73,681 $ 237,452 $ 219,506 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(7) 3,925 3,221 11,581 9,408 Net interest income, tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 93,769 $ 76,902 $ 249,033 $ 228,914 Average earning assets $ 8,726,228 $ 7,382,860 $ 7,942,810 $ 7,368,856 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.08 % 3.97 % 4.00 % 3.98 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 4.26 % 4.14 % 4.19 % 4.15 % (1) Calculated as common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net. (2) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)” table. (3) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)” table. (4) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure-Efficiency Ratio” table that follows for details of this non-GAAP measure. (5) Return on average tangible common equity is net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer deposit intangibles, net. This financial measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (6) Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent is a non-GAAP measure, which adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (7) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 Average Balances Assets $ 9,639,844 $ 8,333,301 $ 8,233,510 $ 8,280,042 $ 8,172,683 Loans, net of unearned 6,286,264 5,376,826 5,365,654 5,473,001 5,538,088 Deposits 8,100,028 7,050,126 6,896,821 6,928,978 6,839,334 Earning assets 8,726,228 7,586,256 7,502,496 7,551,997 7,382,860 Interest bearing liabilities 5,697,713 5,146,243 5,190,955 5,206,393 5,224,172 Common stockholders’ equity 954,511 791,039 751,671 726,455 689,637 Total stockholders’ equity 955,449 791,977 752,958 727,812 692,404 Tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) 691,464 625,929 596,006 575,412 537,375 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.89 % 1.06 % 0.89 % 0.92 % 0.98 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.99 % 11.13 % 9.71 % 10.48 % 11.64 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 12.41 % 14.07 % 12.25 % 13.24 % 14.93 % Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans 0.31 % 0.14 % 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.17 % Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.08 % 3.94 % 3.95 % 3.96 % 3.97 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 4.26 % 4.14 % 4.16 % 4.14 % 4.14 % Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(4) 64.54 % 65.61 % 69.95 % 66.29 % 63.88 % Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)(5) Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP) $ 21,622 $ 21,949 $ 17,996 $ 19,146 $ 20,172 Average common stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 954,511 $ 791,039 $ 751,671 $ 726,455 $ 689,637 Less average goodwill 226,097 141,461 132,440 127,699 127,699 Less average core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net 36,950 23,649 23,225 23,344 24,563 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 691,464 $ 625,929 $ 596,006 $ 575,412 $ 537,375 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.99 % 11.13 % 9.71 % 10.48 % 11.64 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.41 % 14.07 % 12.25 % 13.24 % 14.93 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)(6) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 89,844 $ 74,580 $ 73,028 $ 75,160 $ 73,681 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(7) 3,925 3,796 3,860 3,511 3,221 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 93,769 $ 78,376 $ 76,888 $ 78,671 $ 76,902 Average earning assets $ 8,726,228 $ 7,586,256 $ 7,502,496 $ 7,551,997 $ 7,382,860 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.08 % 3.94 % 3.95 % 3.96 % 3.97 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 4.26 % 4.14 % 4.16 % 4.14 % 4.14 % (1) Calculated as common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net. (2) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)” table. (3) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)” table. (4) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure-Efficiency Ratio” table that follows for details of this non-GAAP measure. (5) Return on average common tangible equity is net income available to common stockholders divided by average common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net. This financial measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (6) Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent is a non-GAAP measure, which adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (7) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure-Efficiency Ratio(1) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net interest income $ 89,844 $ 73,681 $ 237,452 $ 219,506 Tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 3,925 3,221 11,581 9,408 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 93,769 76,902 249,033 228,914 Noninterest income 24,977 28,542 76,494 89,146 Securities gains, net (1,679 ) (1,584 ) (5,553 ) (9,732 ) Adjusted income $ 117,067 $ 103,860 $ 319,974 $ 308,328 Total noninterest expenses $ 78,759 $ 68,427 $ 219,797 $ 209,756 Less: Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles amortization 1,863 1,291 4,252 4,483 Partnership investment in tax credit projects — — 876 — (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net 1,342 794 1,642 1,064 Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 75,554 $ 66,342 $ 213,027 $ 204,209 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 64.54 % 63.88 % 66.58 % 66.23 %

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure-Efficiency Ratio(1) 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 Net interest income $ 89,844 $ 74,580 $ 73,028 $ 75,160 $ 73,681 Tax-equivalent adjustment(2) 3,925 3,796 3,860 3,511 3,221 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 93,769 78,376 76,888 78,671 76,902 Noninterest income 24,977 25,624 25,893 24,455 28,542 Securities gains, net (1,679 ) (1,392 ) (2,482 ) (1,608 ) (1,584 ) Adjusted income $ 117,067 $ 102,608 $ 100,299 $ 101,518 $ 103,860 Total noninterest expenses $ 78,759 $ 69,298 $ 71,740 $ 69,912 $ 68,427 Less: Core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles amortization 1,863 1,218 1,171 1,147 1,291 Partnership investment in tax credit projects — 876 — 1,051 — (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net 1,342 (112 ) 412 414 794 Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 75,554 $ 67,316 $ 70,157 $ 67,300 $ 66,342 Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 64.54 % 65.61 % 69.95 % 66.29 % 63.88 % (1) Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis, which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items, as noted in the table. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (2) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35%.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 32.75 $ 30.15 $ 29.26 $ 28.31 $ 28.48 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 23.61 $ 24.00 $ 23.05 $ 22.55 $ 22.34 ASC 320 effect on book value per common share $ (0.67 ) $ (0.87 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (1.15 ) $ 0.03 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 29,946,069 26,701,226 26,674,121 26,119,929 24,681,380 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(2) 7.46 % 7.97 % 7.50 % 7.28 % 6.85 % Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)(3) Common stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 980,746 $ 805,032 $ 780,374 $ 739,559 $ 703,031 Less goodwill 236,615 141,461 141,461 127,699 127,699 Less core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net 37,028 22,850 24,068 22,775 23,922 Tangible common stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 707,103 $ 640,721 $ 614,845 $ 589,085 $ 551,410 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 29,946,069 26,701,226 26,674,121 26,119,929 24,681,380 Common stockholders’ equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 32.75 $ 30.15 $ 29.26 $ 28.31 $ 28.48 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 23.61 $ 24.00 $ 23.05 $ 22.55 $ 22.34 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)(4) Total assets (GAAP) $ 9,755,627 $ 8,204,721 $ 8,361,845 $ 8,247,079 $ 8,202,215 Less goodwill 236,615 141,461 141,461 127,699 127,699 Less core deposit intangibles and customer relationship

intangibles, net 37,028 22,850 24,068 22,775 23,922 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,481,984 $ 8,040,410 $ 8,196,316 $ 8,096,605 $ 8,050,594 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.46 % 7.97 % 7.50 % 7.28 % 6.85 % Loan Data Loans held to maturity: Commercial and commercial real estate $ 4,777,856 $ 3,803,011 $ 3,849,748 $ 3,825,847 $ 3,900,612 Residential mortgage 635,611 596,385 604,902 617,924 625,965 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 511,764 495,243 481,125 489,318 489,387 Consumer 450,088 431,052 427,962 420,613 425,582 Unearned discount and deferred loan fees (1,904 ) (609 ) (2,133 ) (1,983 ) (2,831 ) Total loans held to maturity $ 6,373,415 $ 5,325,082 $ 5,361,604 $ 5,351,719 $ 5,438,715 Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 28.74 % 26.85 % 23.49 % 30.38 % 29.02 % Full time equivalent employees 2,024 1,862 1,896 1,864 1,846 Total residential mortgage loan applications $ 271,476 $ 308,113 $ 248,614 $ 304,018 $ 445,107 Residential mortgage loans originated $ 198,911 $ 216,637 $ 161,851 $ 278,065 $ 324,337 Residential mortgage loans sold $ 188,501 $ 180,296 $ 172,521 $ 269,333 $ 315,917 Residential mortgage loan servicing portfolio $ 3,557,866 $ 4,340,243 $ 4,338,311 $ 4,308,580 $ 4,259,459 (1) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)” table. (2) Refer to the “Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)” table. (3) Tangible book value per common share is total common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. (4) The tangible common equity ratio is total common stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles and customer relationship intangibles, net. This is a non-GAAP financial measure but has been included as it is considered to be a critical metric with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance, beginning of period $ 54,051 $ 54,999 $ 54,324 $ 54,653 $ 51,756 Provision for loan losses 5,705 889 3,641 2,181 5,328 Charge-offs (5,759 ) (2,766 ) (3,718 ) (3,555 ) (3,283 ) Recoveries 888 929 752 1,045 852 Balance, end of period $ 54,885 $ 54,051 $ 54,999 $ 54,324 $ 54,653 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 63,456 $ 65,393 $ 62,868 $ 64,299 $ 57,799 Loans past due ninety days or more as to interest or principal

payments 2,348 698 872 86 105 Other real estate owned 13,226 9,269 11,188 9,744 10,740 Other repossessed assets 773 675 739 663 821 Total nonperforming assets $ 79,803 $ 76,035 $ 75,667 $ 74,792 $ 69,465 Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 10,040 $ 11,157 $ 11,010 $ 10,380 $ 10,281 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 76,035 $ 75,667 $ 74,792 $ 69,465 $ 68,620 Net loan charge offs (4,871 ) (1,837 ) (2,966 ) (2,510 ) (2,431 ) New nonperforming loans 9,117 13,700 14,819 23,035 10,884 Acquired nonperforming assets 7,991 — — — — Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (5,183 ) (7,443 ) (10,037 ) (13,707 ) (6,983 ) OREO/Repossessed assets sales proceeds (3,328 ) (3,734 ) (715 ) (1,037 ) (343 ) OREO/Repossessed assets writedowns, net (56 ) (259 ) (279 ) (274 ) (521 ) Net activity at Citizens Finance Co. 98 (59 ) 53 (180 ) 239 Balance, end of period $ 79,803 $ 76,035 $ 75,667 $ 74,792 $ 69,465 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 1.03 % 1.24 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.06 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.82 % 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.85 % Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.31 % 0.14 % 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.17 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of loans 0.86 % 1.02 % 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.00 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 83.41 % 81.78 % 86.29 % 84.37 % 94.39 % Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.44 % 0.37 % 0.40 % (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 1,667,076 $ 10,394 2.47 % $ 1,415,446 $ 7,917 2.23 % Nontaxable(1) 643,925 7,825 4.82 473,152 5,719 4.81 Total securities 2,311,001 18,219 3.13 1,888,598 13,636 2.87 Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other

banks and other short-term investments 164,809 558 1.34 7,026 6 0.34 Federal funds sold 18,874 34 0.71 1,409 1 0.28 Loans:(2) Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 4,647,414 59,121 5.05 3,908,623 48,334 4.92 Residential mortgage 683,186 7,300 4.24 717,374 7,248 4.02 Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 504,970 6,175 4.85 486,008 5,719 4.68 Consumer 450,694 9,032 7.95 426,083 8,256 7.71 Fees on loans 2,464 — 1,708 — Less: allowance for loan losses (54,720 ) — — (52,261 ) — — Net loans 6,231,544 84,092 5.35 5,485,827 71,265 5.17 Total earning assets 8,726,228 102,903 4.68 % 7,382,860 84,908 4.58 % Nonearning Assets 913,616 789,823 Total Assets $ 9,639,844 $ 8,172,683 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 4,205,946 $ 3,162 0.30 % $ 3,697,426 $ 2,066 0.22 % Time, $100,000 and over 408,560 787 0.76 399,498 813 0.81 Other time deposits 573,178 1,124 0.78 570,445 1,122 0.78 Short-term borrowings 209,795 271 0.51 258,783 235 0.36 Other borrowings 300,234 3,790 5.01 298,020 3,770 5.03 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,697,713 9,134 0.64 % 5,224,172 8,006 0.61 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 2,912,344 2,171,965 Accrued interest and other liabilities 74,338 84,142 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,986,682 2,256,107 Stockholders’ Equity 955,449 692,404 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 9,639,844 $ 8,172,683 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) $ 93,769 $ 76,902 Net interest spread(1) 4.04 % 3.97 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(3) 4.26 % 4.14 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 65.29 % 70.76 % Reconciliation of annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 93,769 $ 76,902 Adjustments for tax-equivalent interest(1) (3,925 ) (3,221 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 89,844 $ 73,681 Average earning assets $ 8,726,228 $ 7,382,860 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.08 % 3.97 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 4.26 % 4.14 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35% (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent is a non-GAAP measure, which adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax exempt sources. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2016 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 1,545,091 $ 27,246 2.36 % $ 1,464,080 $ 24,604 2.24 % Nontaxable(1) 638,119 23,534 4.93 440,275 16,605 5.04 Total securities 2,183,210 50,780 3.11 1,904,355 41,209 2.89 Interest bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank and other

banks and other short-term investments 127,870 1,112 1.16 9,785 13 0.18 Federal funds sold 6,885 37 0.72 12,509 12 0.13 Loans:(2) Commercial and commercial real estate(1) 4,097,967 151,946 4.96 3,840,060 141,977 4.94 Residential mortgage 654,488 20,492 4.19 751,694 23,133 4.11 Agricultural and agricultural real estate(1) 492,170 17,536 4.76 478,564 16,952 4.73 Consumer 434,995 25,374 7.80 422,869 24,452 7.72 Fees on loans 5,894 — 5,362 — Less: allowance for loan losses (54,775 ) — — (50,980 ) — — Net loans 5,624,845 221,242 5.26 5,442,207 211,876 5.20 Total earning assets 7,942,810 273,171 4.60 % 7,368,856 253,110 4.59 % Nonearning Assets 797,893 767,636 Total Assets $ 8,740,703 $ 8,136,492 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 3,976,403 $ 7,772 0.26 % $ 3,651,370 $ 5,988 0.22 % Time, $100,000 and over 369,595 2,239 0.81 439,609 2,417 0.73 Other time deposits 512,551 2,955 0.77 599,745 3,790 0.84 Short-term borrowings 199,503 498 0.33 314,367 1,083 0.46 Other borrowings 288,774 10,674 4.94 281,617 10,918 5.18 Total interest bearing liabilities 5,346,826 24,138 0.60 % 5,286,708 24,196 0.61 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 2,494,850 2,084,379 Accrued interest and other liabilities 64,824 78,093 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 2,559,674 2,162,472 Stockholders’ Equity 834,203 687,312 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 8,740,703 $ 8,136,492 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) $ 249,033 $ 228,914 Net interest spread(1) 4.00 % 3.98 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) to total earning assets(3) 4.19 % 4.15 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 67.32 % 71.74 % Reconciliation of annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 249,033 $ 228,914 Adjustments for tax-equivalent interest(1) (11,581 ) (9,408 ) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 237,452 $ 219,506 Average earning assets $ 7,942,810 $ 7,368,856 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 4.00 % 3.98 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 4.19 % 4.15 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 35%. (2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent is a non-GAAP measure, which adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax exempt sources. This measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA – SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS As of and For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2017 6/30/2017 3/31/2017 12/31/2016 9/30/2016 Total Assets Citywide Banks(1) $ 2,391,727 $ 817,859 $ 839,505 $ 901,782 $ 892,723 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,479,647 1,441,655 1,436,038 1,497,775 1,448,796 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,425,185 1,407,991 1,382,480 1,374,647 1,318,203 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 1,030,192 1,035,628 1,033,633 1,065,715 1,068,288 Premier Valley Bank 886,495 850,956 854,838 640,684 635,620 Illinois Bank & Trust 761,285 740,153 746,669 742,173 748,801 Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company 719,246 748,286 871,819 863,544 862,767 Arizona Bank & Trust 566,951 566,339 578,597 582,266 574,561 Rocky Mountain Bank 486,790 476,829 479,121 477,063 481,346 Minnesota Bank & Trust 217,246 216,957 213,789 229,114 238,745 Total Portfolio Loans Citywide Banks(1) $ 1,540,016 $ 558,573 $ 572,254 $ 609,760 $ 638,006 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 868,370 884,640 903,617 905,242 906,347 New Mexico Bank & Trust 989,367 934,734 906,477 924,249 917,679 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 684,530 662,502 644,380 650,254 711,714 Premier Valley Bank 458,443 447,148 440,406 348,879 354,610 Illinois Bank & Trust 462,150 447,887 469,105 473,008 469,236 Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company 468,197 515,896 546,123 548,544 538,666 Arizona Bank & Trust 401,516 377,358 384,028 384,706 385,926 Rocky Mountain Bank 338,305 335,173 330,921 347,839 357,346 Minnesota Bank & Trust 142,650 144,112 142,736 144,098 139,581 Total Deposits Citywide Banks(1) $ 1,924,605 $ 682,872 $ 712,377 $ 733,449 $ 767,128 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 1,139,512 1,178,368 1,212,899 1,231,016 1,182,947 New Mexico Bank & Trust 1,221,134 1,190,758 1,184,675 1,091,436 1,101,550 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 852,489 874,845 868,033 899,676 889,957 Premier Valley Bank 714,605 681,298 708,226 510,142 520,814 Illinois Bank & Trust 691,680 669,532 641,750 636,419 671,104 Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company 605,390 627,857 721,075 738,036 676,176 Arizona Bank & Trust 500,270 493,419 501,111 477,213 493,331 Rocky Mountain Bank 426,405 416,436 420,067 414,344 420,581 Minnesota Bank & Trust 189,749 193,365 189,324 194,368 214,651 Net Income Citywide Banks(1) $ 4,541 $ 746 $ 1,366 $ 1,572 $ 925 Dubuque Bank and Trust Company 703 3,477 2,056 806 5,112 New Mexico Bank & Trust 4,972 5,855 4,419 4,061 3,824 Wisconsin Bank & Trust 3,368 3,448 1,968 2,970 3,368 Premier Valley Bank 2,907 2,573 1,306 2,969 1,804 Illinois Bank & Trust 2,286 1,984 1,991 1,917 2,179 Morrill & Janes Bank and Trust Company 1,760 2,210 2,227 2,519 1,707 Arizona Bank & Trust 1,451 1,073 1,486 1,305 2,034 Rocky Mountain Bank 1,631 1,732 1,521 1,229 1,456 Minnesota Bank & Trust 791 563 591 888 675 (1) Formerly known as Centennial Bank and Trust.

