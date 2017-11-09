CORRECTING and REPLACING — Houston Wire & Cable Company Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2017

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The company has issued a corrected press release to clarify the disclosures regarding wire and cable sales for its project and MRO businesses. The corrected release follows:

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) (the “Company”) announced operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Selected quarterly results were:

Sales of $81.2 million up 24.5% over 2016

Gross margin of 22.9% up 440 basis points

Operating income of $2.0 million up $3.9 million over 2016

Net loss of $1.7 million, adjusted non-GAAP net income of $0.9 million

Diluted EPS $(0.11), adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.06

Third Quarter Summary

Jim Pokluda, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Although our third quarter sales activity started with an unspectacular July, improvement throughout the quarter resulted in 24.5% revenue growth. An increase in industrial demand coupled with disciplined execution of our strategic business plan were the major drivers of the sales improvement. We estimate that revenues for the quarter were negatively impacted by the three major storms by less than 1%. I am pleased that sales of $81.2 million reached their highest levels since the October 2016 acquisition of Vertex, and excluding Vertex, the highest level since Q 3 2015’s $78.3 million. Vertex contributed $7.8 million in sales, while sales of wire and cable products increased $8.2 million or 12.6% over 2016. We estimate that higher metals prices in 2017 represented approximately 5% of the increase in wire and cable sales. We estimate wire and cable sales for our project business, which targets end markets for Utility Power Generation, Environmental Compliance, Engineering & Construction, Industrials, and Mechanical Wire Rope, decreased 5%, while Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) sales increased 20%, as compared to 2016, including the impact of higher metal prices.

Gross margin at 22.9% increased 440 basis points from the third quarter of 2016 and was up 130 basis points sequentially driven from a combination of strong pricing discipline, metals inflation and Vertex. Operating expenses at $16.5 million increased primarily due to the operating expenses of Vertex.

Interest expense of $0.5 million was up $0.4 million, from $0.1 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the incremental debt from the Vertex acquisition. Average debt levels were $71.2 million in 2017 compared to $28.5 million in 2016, while the effective interest rate increased to 3.0% in 2017 from 1.7% in 2016.



The income tax expense of $3.2 million was higher than the $0.5 million benefit in 2016 primarily due to a change in the estimated annual earnings for 2017, the cumulative effect of which is reflected in the current quarter, and a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets not expected to be realized.

The results of operations produced a net loss of $1.7 million versus a net loss of $1.4 million in 2016. As adjusted to reflect income taxes at the statutory rate, a non-GAAP measure, net income is $0.9 million as compared to a net loss of $1.2 million in the prior year period. (See attached reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures).

Nine month summary

Mr. Pokluda further commented, “We are pleased that the final accounting for the purchase of Vertex has been completed. Accordingly, our results for the first nine month period include the inventory purchase step-up which negatively impacted our gross profit by $0.2 million and non-recurring integration expense which negatively impacted our operating expenses by an estimated $0.5 million”

Sales for the nine month period were $235.6 million, up 22.4% or $43.2 million, including $23.6 million from Vertex and $19.5 million or 10.2% from wire and cable products. We estimate that higher metals prices in 2017 represented approximately 3% of the increase in wire and cable sales. We estimate wire and cable sales for our project business, which targets end markets for Utility Power Generation, Environmental Compliance, Engineering & Construction, Industrials, and Mechanical Wire Rope, decreased 6%, while MRO sales increased 17%, as compared to 2016, including the impact of higher metal prices.

Gross margin at 22.0%, which included the impact of Vertex’s higher margins, was up 230 basis points from the 19.7% level in the 2016 period.

Operating expenses at $50.2 million increased $7.4 million from the prior year of which $4.9 million was related to Vertex and includes non-recurring integration expenses estimated at $0.5 million

Interest expense of $1.5 million increased from $0.5 million in the prior year period, mainly due to the additional debt incurred for the Vertex acquisition. In addition, average interest rates increased to 2.8% in 2017 from 1.7% in the prior year period.

The income tax expense of $2.4 million fluctuated from the $1.2 million income tax benefit in 2016 primarily due to a change in the estimated annual earnings for 2017 and a $2.3 million valuation allowance on deferred tax assets not expected to be realized.

The results of operations generated a net loss of $2.2 million primarily due to the valuation allowance, compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in 2016. As adjusted to reflect income taxes at the statutory rate (and in 2016, the impact of an impairment charge), a non-GAAP measure, net income is $0.1 million, as compared to net loss of $1.8 million in the prior year period. (See attached reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures),

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss third quarter results today, Thursday, November 9, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., C.S.T. Hosting the call will be James Pokluda, President and Chief Executive Officer and Nicol Graham, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

A live audio web cast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website www.houwire.com.

Live call dial-in numbers are as follow:

Toll-Free: (800) 936-7954

International: (720) 545-0048

Conference ID # 4297639

Approximately two hours after the completion of the live call, a telephone replay will be available until November 16, 2017.

Replay, Toll-Free #: 855-859-2056

Replay, Toll #: 404-537-3406

Conference ID # 4297639

About the Company

With over 40 years’ experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of industrial products in the U.S market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor cable; instrumentation cable; medium voltage cable; high temperature wire; portable cord; power cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable; private branded products, including LifeGuard™, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable; mechanical wire and cable and related hardware, including wire rope, lifting products and synthetic rope and slings; corrosion resistant fasteners, hose clamps, and rivets.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains comments concerning management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and projections about future events may, and often do, vary materially from actual results.



Other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC. These documents are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.houwire.com.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such statements.

CONTACT:

Nicol G. Graham

Chief Financial Officer

Direct: 713.609.2125

Fax: 713.609.2168

[email protected]

HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)





Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures and Reconciliations

While the Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes information on adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures to evaluate and manage our operations and provide the information to assist investors in performing financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts. Investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table shows the reconciliation between the net (loss) as reported under GAAP and the adjusted net income (loss) for the period. The Company believes presenting this information as adjusted for the impact of the non-cash valuation allowance involving deferred taxes and in the prior year period the impact of the non-cash impairment charge enhances some investors’ understanding of the Company’s performance.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2017 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2016 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net (loss), as reported under GAAP $ (1,711 ) $ (0.11 ) ) $ (1,439 ) $ (0.09 ) Income tax as reported, which includes the valuation allowance 3,215 0.20 (494 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes 1,504 0.09 (1,933 ) (0.12 ) Pro-forma tax expense (benefit) at the statutory rate 587 0.03 (754 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted net income (loss) – non-GAAP $ 917 $ 0.06 $ (1,179 ) $ (0.07 )

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2016 Net Income Diluted EPS Net Income Diluted EPS Net (loss), as reported under GAAP $ (2,218 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (4,180 ) $ (0.26 ) Impairment charge — — 2,384 0.15 Income tax as reported, which includes the valuation allowance 2,361 0.15 (1,178 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes and impairment charge 143 0.01 (2,974 ) (0.18 ) Pro-forma tax expense (benefit) at the statutory rate 56 0.00 (1,160 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted net income (loss) – non-GAAP $ 87 $ 0.01 $ (1,814 ) $ (0.11 )





HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Accounts receivable, net $ 57,381 $ 44,677 Inventories, net 82,211 79,783 Income taxes receivable 2,690 1,948 Prepaids 1,209 570 Total current assets 143,491 126,978 Property and equipment, net 11,243 11,261 Intangible assets, net 12,209 13,378 Goodwill 22,354 22,770 Deferred income taxes — 892 Other assets 455 591 Total assets $ 189,752 $ 175,870 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Book overdraft $ 1,888 $ 3,181 Trade accounts payable 6,621 8,406 Accrued and other current liabilities 17,132 13,248 Total current liabilities 25,641 24,835 Debt 72,530 60,388 Deferred income taxes 2,263 — Other long term obligations 702 516 Total liabilities 101,136 85,739 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized: 20,988,952 shares issued: 16,506,235 and

16,457,525 outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 21 21 Additional paid-in-capital 53,772 53,824 Retained earnings 95,340 97,550 Treasury stock (60,517 ) (61,264 ) Total stockholders’ equity 88,616 90,131 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 189,752 $ 175,870





HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 Sales $ 81,196 $ 65,222 $ 235,551 $ 192,387 Cost of sales 62,626 53,177 183,732 154,513 Gross profit 18,570 12,045 51,819 37,874 Operating expenses: Salaries and commissions 8,975 7,148 26,647 20,895 Other operating expenses 6,999 5,969 21,303 17,302 Depreciation and amortization 549 732 2,234 2,198 Impairment charge — — — 2,384 Total operating expenses 16,523 13,849 50,184 42,779 Operating income (loss) 2,047 (1,804 ) 1,635 (4,905 ) Interest expense 543 129 1,492 453 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,504 (1,933 ) 143 (5,358 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,215 (494 ) 2,361 (1,178 ) Net (loss) $ (1,711 ) $ (1,439 ) $ (2,218 ) $ (4,180 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.26 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,274,663 16,302,870 16,260,862 16,388,892 Diluted 16,274,663 16,302,870 16,260,862 16,388,892 Dividend declared per share $ — $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.15

HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)