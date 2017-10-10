CORRECTING and REPLACING — Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date September 29, 2017

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ), please note that the number of shares and settlement dates in the first three paragraphs have been updated, as has the media contact information. The corrected release follows:

At the end of the settlement date of September 29, 2017, short interest in 2,340 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 7,409,589,390 shares compared with 7,668,720,475 shares in 2,341 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of September 15, 2017. The end-of-September short interest represents 4.55 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 5.30 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 841 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 811,006,014 shares at the end of the settlement date of September 29, 2017 compared with 878,775,433 shares in 852 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents 2.63 days average daily volume, compared with the previous reporting period’s figure of 3.06.

In summary, short interest in all 3,181 Nasdaq® securities totaled 8,220,595,404 shares at the September 29, 2017 settlement date, compared with 3,193 issues and 8,547,495,908 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 4.24 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 4.93 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

