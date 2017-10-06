CORRECTING and REPLACING – VirtualArmour Announces Listing on OTCQB U.S. Securities Marketplace

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline on October 4, 2017 by VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE:VAI) (Frankfurt:3V3) (OTCQB:VTLR), please note that in the first paragraph of the release, the OTCQB symbol should be “VTLR” rather than “VTRL” as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Premier Managed Services Provider, VirtualArmour International Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:VAI) (Frankfurt:3V3) (OTCQB:VTLR) announced today that, having gained clearance from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), its common shares were upgraded and approved for trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol “VTLR”.

“This expansion into the U.S. Securities market brings an added strength to the Company and allows us to aggressively pursue growth in what is a quickly changing and expanding industry,” said Christopher Blisard, Chairman and Co-Founder VirtualArmour. “We expect our presence on the OTCQB to further enhance trading liquidity and provide additional exposure to institutional investors who are looking to align with progressive organizations like ours in the exploding cybersecurity space.”

Businesses and investors alike are responding to high profile breaches, from the 3 Billion Yahoo accounts to Equifax’s 145.5 Million accounts to the SEC and Deloitte, no business is safe if they don’t invest in the type of protection that VirtualArmour can provide.

To be eligible to trade on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour is an international cybersecurity and Managed Services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The Company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its US and UK-based security operation centers (“SOC”). Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers only leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. VirtualArmour’s proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.

VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients – which include those listed on the Fortune 500 – within several industry sectors, in over 30 countries, across five continents. Further information about the Company is available under its profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com, on the CSE website, www.thecse.com, and on its website www.virtualarmour.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of VirtualArmour. Although VirtualArmour believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as VirtualArmour cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and VirtualArmour disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.