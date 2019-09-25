CORRECTION: 2019 Gold Medal Awards for Excellence in Parks and Recreation Announced

Breaking News
Awards presented at the 2019 NRPA Annual Conference in Baltimore

Ashburn, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA), in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 National Gold Medal Grand Plaque Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. The sponsor of the Gold Medal Awards program is Musco Lighting, LLC. 

The 2019 Gold Medal Grand Plaque recipients are: 

Class I (population 400,001 and over)

  • Fairfax County Park Authority – Virginia

Class II (population 150,001 – 400,000)

  • Metro Parks Tacoma- Washington

Class III (population 75,001 – 150,000)

  • The Woodlands Township – Texas

Class IV (population 30,001 – 75,000)

  • City of Westerville Parks and Recreation – Ohio

Class V (population less than 30,000)

  • Glencoe Park District – Illinois

State Parks

  • Department of Environmental Protection, Florida State Parks

Armed Forces Recreation Award

  • Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler – Okinawa, Japan

Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors communities throughout the United States that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program development, professional development and agency recognition. Agencies are judged on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through the collective energies of community members, staff and elected officials. 

A panel of five park and recreation professionals reviews and judges all application materials. Judges are chosen for their considerable experience and knowledge in parks and recreation on both the local and national levels. 

This year’s recipients were announced live during the Opening General Session at the 2019 NRPA Annual Conference in Baltimore, Maryland.

For more information on the Gold Medal Awards, visit www.nrpa.org/awards or www.aapra.org.

The American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration is a nonprofit organization founded in 1980 to advance knowledge related to the administration of recreation and parks; to encourage scholarly efforts by practitioners and educators to enhance the practice of park and recreation administration; to promote broader understanding of the importance of parks and recreation to the public good; and, to conduct research, publish scholarly papers and/or sponsor seminars related to the advancement of park and recreation administration. For more information, visit www.aapra.org.

About the National Recreation and Park Association
The National Recreation and Park Association is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that all Americans have access to parks and recreation for health, conservation and social equity. Through its network of 60,000 recreation and park professionals and advocates, NRPA encourages the promotion of healthy and active lifestyles, conservation initiatives and equitable access to parks and public space. For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.

Musco Lighting, LLC is a company that has specialized in lighting systems for sports and large areas for more than 30 years. Musco has pioneered dramatic improvements in energy efficiency and affordable ways to control wasted spill light and glare. Permanent and temporary lighting services range from neighborhood fields to NASCAR super speedways. For more information, visit www.musco.com.

