CORRECTION — Acme United Corporation Board Increases Cash Dividend 8 Percent to $0.13 Per Share

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline earlier today, please note that the second sentence of the first paragraph should say that the dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on the close of business on January 8, 2021. The corrected release follows:

The Board of Directors of Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) declared a cash dividend of 13 cents per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on the close of business on January 8, 2021.

Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO, said, “This is Acme United’s twelfth dividend increase since 2004. The Company continues to make good business progress and we are delighted to provide this additional return to shareholders. Our balance sheet is strong and we are confident in the business.”

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

Forward-looking statements in this report, including without limitation, statements related to the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the following: (i) changes in the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, which may be made at any time at the discretion of the Company; (ii) the impact of uncertainties in global economic conditions, including the impact on the Company’s suppliers and customers; (iii) changes in client needs and consumer spending habits; (iv) the impact of competition and technological changes on the Company; (v) the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively, including its ability to successfully integrate any business it might acquire; (vi) currency fluctuations; (vii) increases in the cost of borrowings resulting from rising interest rates; (viii) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Paul G. Driscoll
Acme United Corporation
55 Walls Drive
Fairfield, CT  06824
Phone: (203) 254-6060
FAX: (203) 254-6521

