Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CORRECTION: APTIM’s Louisiana Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program Reaches Milestone of Sheltering 1,400 Families Since Work Began with GOHSEP in Early October.

CORRECTION: APTIM’s Louisiana Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program Reaches Milestone of Sheltering 1,400 Families Since Work Began with GOHSEP in Early October.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

Baton Rouge, LA, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As of Sunday, December 5, APTIM’s Disaster Response and Recovery team in partnership with the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) provided shelter to its 1,400th family over the weekend which equates to nearly 4,000 survivors being sheltered since the inception of APTIM’s Louisiana Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program in early October. 

In response to the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and the potential for future events, and after receiving federal approval from FEMA, GOHSEP issued an emergency procurement request. APTIM’s Disaster Response and Recovery team was able to develop and propose a thorough plan of action for the Louisiana Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program, that was ultimately selected by GOHSEP on September 24, 2021 with instructions to begin immediately. 

Since its inception, the program has been securing appropriate and immediate sheltering for survivors, providing oversight and management of the sheltering options to include Non-Congregate Sheltering (due to the unique circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic), and assisting in the transition to FEMA’s Direct Housing Program as applicable.

APTIM’s scope of work is comprised of three phases: Survivor Services, which includes initiation, outreach, intake, and eligibility of casework services; Temporary Sheltering Solutions, which includes staging management, receipt of inventory, site eligibility and assessments, delivery of solutions to survivors, inventory staging, and ongoing asset maintenance; and Transition, which includes helping survivors transition to Permanent Housing Solutions.

The state managed Louisiana Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program continues to help those affected by the storm get placed in travel trailers as part of their recovery. The state purchased 3413 trailers as well as developed, implemented, and refined a new FEMA approved program to jumpstart the housing mission for hurricane survivors. The first families received their units within weeks of the program being announced. The speed of installation continues to increase, with an average of 60 trailers being deployed from staging areas and 50 trailers becoming occupied by survivors each day. The goal is to have all the trailers in the new state program deployed by the end of December.

“Once again, APTIM is paving the way to provide emergency temporary sheltering in this first of its kind program. We have assisted the State of Louisiana to remove inefficiencies where possible to expedite sheltering survivors. Any successful program has its bumps, but our team is constantly adjusting, making efficiency changes, and attempting to make the program easy on the survivor. While I’m proud of what we have accomplished thus far, we must continue to focus on APTIM’s primary mission of supporting those that have lost much; the survivors of Hurricane Ida.” stated John Mitchell, APTIM’s Program Director.

About APTIM

APTIM is a leading global provider specializing in critical infrastructure, technical and data solutions, program management, environmental, sustainability, and resilience services. Our passionate team brings proven expertise that offers comfort and confidence to those who have endured catastrophic natural disasters. We are committed to leveraging our strong relationships with local agencies, residents, and stakeholders to deliver critical recovery services on a moment’s notice, which in-turn reduce the negative health effects for your community. Our areas of focus are on preparing, mitigating, responding, and ultimately helping communities recover from an event that has adverse effects on the environment, health, safety, and economy. Our response services include staff augmentation and logistics support, debris monitoring and management, emergency response services, mass care for disaster survivors, alternative survivor sheltering, and housing planning.

CONTACT: Jenny Riley
APTIM
8338627846
jenny.riley@aptim.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.