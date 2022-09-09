CORRECTION — Asset Information Management Powered by AI in New Accruent –Viewport Partnership

Breaking News
Partnership provides a single source of truth for all engineering documentation and data by harnessing the power of AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline on September 8, 2022 by Accruent, please note that the word “Viewpoint” in the second and fourth paragraphs should have read “Viewport“. The corrected release follows:

Accruent, the leading provider of solutions to unify the built environment, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Viewport, a global provider of AI-powered software for the process industry, including chemical, oil & gas, and utilities. Based in the Netherlands, Viewport is renowned for connecting software to other applications where asset-related information is stored to create a single view of all technical data. By joining forces, organizations will be better equipped to solve their greatest asset information management challenges head-on leading to continuous improvement and sustained growth.

“Viewport is thrilled to team up with Accruent to provide best-in-class asset information management solutions that offer reliable and accessible information empowering engineers, operators, and managers across the enterprise,” said VP of Sales Peter Brink. “This partnership will deliver a complete 360-degree overview of all technical data in one place, leading to better decisions and business outcomes.”

As experts in transforming technical data into knowledge, Viewport will help customers better utilize Meridian, Accruent’s engineering document management (EDM) solution, and Maintenance Connection, Accruent’s computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) to:

  • Provide global and immediate access to engineering documentation
  • Reduce search time and create faster and more reliable execution of work processes
  • Breakdown information silos and seamlessly connect all stakeholders throughout the asset lifecycle
  • Curtail downtime to minimize costly unplanned outages
  • Decrease maintenance costs by streamlining work order completion and maximizing resource effectiveness
  • Ensure safety and reduce operational costs by keeping critical data up-to-date, complete, and consistent
  • Be assured facilities are compliant, and control mechanisms are in place

“This partnership is a perfect match, explains Accruent VP Global Channels and Alliances Elliot Welsch. Viewport’s innovative AI-powered software, combined with our leading asset management solutions, will be a force to be reckoned with when it comes to optimizing the built environment for greater productivity, efficiency, compliance, and safety. We couldn’t be more pleased.”

About Accruent 
Accruent is the world’s leading software provider for unifying the built environment, with solutions spanning workplace management, asset management, and physical and digital applications. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations use data to transform how they manage their facilities and assets. With headquarters in Austin, TX, and Hoofddorp, Netherlands, Accruent serves over 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries worldwide.

About Viewport
Viewport, powered by Radial SG, is an independent software provider that serves the process industry. Founded in 2010, it operates from its base in the Netherlands together with its global partner community. Radial SG helps organizations revolutionize their asset documentation management. The company is dedicated to reducing risk and facilitating decision-making by providing instant access to reliable, trustworthy, and up-to-date information. Using Radial SG’s AI-powered Viewport.ai solution, organizations can gain control over their technical information, thereby reducing risks and associated costs.

Contact: Barbara Ellis | Barbara.ellis@accruent.com

