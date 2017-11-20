CORRECTION: Change of short name and ISIN for Corem Property Group AB (156/17)

Referring to the bulletin from Corem Property Group’s extraordinary general meeting held on November 10, 2017, the company has issued a new series of common shares and therefore changed the name of its listed series of common shares.
The listed common shares will be traded under a new short name and new ISIN code with effect from November 27, 2017. The order book will not change.
|New short name:
|CORE A
|Current ISIN:
|SE0002257402
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|November 24, 2017
|New ISIN code:
|SE0010494856
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|November 27, 2017
