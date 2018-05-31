Correction: ClearMetal Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner

Breaking News
“Cool Vendors in Artificial Intelligence Across the Supply Chain” report identifies innovative and impactful solution providers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClearMetal, the predictive logistics company, today announced that it has been included in the May 2018 “Cool Vendors in Artificial Intelligence Across the Supply Chain” report by Gartner, Inc.

“We believe our inclusion in Gartner’s Cool Vendor report validates our efforts to deliver data intelligence and our Predictive Transport Visibility solution to the retailers and manufacturers we serve,” said Adam Compain, CEO of ClearMetal. “As challenges have increased for our customers, it’s become increasingly important for them to gain differentiated capabilities from what has existed before. Our data-first approach to supply chain transformation delivers a unique competitive advantage in the form of reliable data, which is becoming increasingly recognized as a prerequisite to successful supply chain transformation strategies.”

According to the report, “Traditional applied analytics and visibility software platforms were compromised by not being able to streamline or home in high-quality, grouped source datasets (which in turn provided optimal pathways for accelerated machine learning and broader applications of AI techniques).”

Compain added, “Supply chain data has historically been unreliable and inaccurate, which inhibits visibility and transformation. Traditional solutions have aggregated and presented deficient supply chain data – resulting in inadequate visibility and sub-optimal inventory decisions. ClearMetal directly addresses this by solving the underlying data problem. We apply machine learning and AI to clean and make sense of underlying supply chain data to ensure accuracy and reliability. This becomes the foundation to the visibility solution we deliver and the strategic transformation we help usher in.”

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ClearMetal
ClearMetal is a predictive logistics company that uses AI to enable supply chain transformation. The ClearMetal Platform solves the core data challenge that has long plagued retailers, manufacturers and 3PLs– leveraging a fundamentally different approach and proprietary machine-learning technology to deliver true end-to-end supply chain visibility. ClearMetal is based in San Francisco and funded by Prelude Ventures, Eric Schmidt’s venture firm Innovation Endeavors, NEA, PSA Unboxed, DCLI, SAP.iO, and the founders of GT Nexus and Navis. To learn more, visit www.clearmetal.com.

