CORRECTION – Council on Compulsive Gambling of PA

For sports fans, this time of the year is very exciting, but for some, it can be a tipping point.

SPRING HOUSE, Pa., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The amount of money being wagered annually on the Big Game continues to escalate, with total bets soaring into the billions. This year is no different. The American Gaming Association expects more than 31.4 million individuals to wager more than $7.6 billion on the game this year. With the expansion of legal sports betting in Pennsylvania, a record number of individuals living in the Commonwealth could be placing bets on game day, according to the Council on Compulsive Gambling of PA, Inc.

While most individuals who participate in these betting activities will have little or no negative repercussions, for some, it can be very problematic. It is estimated that nearly 300,000 individuals in Pennsylvania are experiencing issues related to their gambling activity. The number of folks who are at risk of developing significant problems is even higher.

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, Inc. (CCGP) raises problem gambling awareness throughout Pennsylvania and focuses on educating the public about help that is available. Josh Ercole, CCGP Executive Director, states, “For sports fans, this time of the year is very exciting, but for some, it can be a tipping point. If at any time you feel you or someone you know may be suffering from a gambling problem, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER®.”

In Pennsylvania, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by calling 1-800-GAMBLER®. In addition, confidential help is available via chat or text at www.pacouncil.com.

Gambling problems can impact anyone. With help, recovery is possible.

About the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania, Inc.

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization whose focus is to raise awareness and disseminate information through educational workshops on disordered gambling, and to facilitate referrals for assistance through the use of helpline services. For more information about the Council and its services, visit www.pacouncil.com.

Josh Ercole, Executive Director

josh@pacouncil.com

(215) 643-4542

