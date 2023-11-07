SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Datavant please note that in the second to last line of the release, the website should read “https://datalogistics.datavant.com/” rather than “data-logistics.datavant.com” as previously stated. The corrected release follows.

Data logistics — securely and compliantly moving useful health data from where it sits to where it is needed — is the critical missing piece to bringing the data revolution to healthcare. Currently, assembling the full, longitudinal health story of a patient’s life is next to impossible. Enabling groundbreaking data logistics capabilities will ensure organizations can finally access and use otherwise lost information: all doctor’s visits, all medications, all treatment history, generational family history, and social determinants, to name a few.

Throughout history, accessible and useful data have reshaped the human experience, but the rate of change in areas such as online retail and internet search have been exponential with digitized data. Healthcare has been waiting to achieve that transformation as well. Backed by years of experience, a series of strategic mergers, and a remarkable team of experts, Datavant — the company that protects, connects, and delivers the world’s health data — is poised to bring this vision to reality.

“It’s hard to be in the trenches, especially for a company that’s building core infrastructure. But through the challenge, I hope everybody recognizes the impact that data logistics is having and will have. It is truly transformative,” shares Amy Abernethy, President of Product Development and Chief Medical Officer at Verily.

Datavant brings together all the necessary modalities to ensure that health data moves from where it sits to where it needs to be. Through a series of strategic mergers, Datavant created the biggest ecosystem of de-identified data, the largest footprint of identified data exchange, the industry leading experts in patient privacy, and seamless tools for patients.

Datavant has the technology, network-of-networks, and value-added services to provide comprehensive data logistics. With more than 500 real-world data partners and 70,000 US hospitals and clinics in its digital network, Datavant enables the exchange of 100 million patient records per year and tokenizes over 100 billion records per month. The company’s capabilities unlock use cases ranging from continuity of care, to patient record requests, to risk adjustment, to enabling the next big scientific breakthroughs that will propel health care forward, whether that be new drug developments or clinical trial support.

Datavant CEO Pete McCabe shares his vision, “We see a future where health data logistics is operating as efficiently as the goods logistics we get from online retailers or the information logistics we get from Internet search engines. We see a future where every health decision can be made through the lens of a patient’s complete life story and informed by the collective life stories of every person in the world.”

Datavant is a trusted partner, collaborating with every type of stakeholder across the industry – across health plans, health care providers, patient advocacy groups, life sciences, and health systems. The company is dedicated to addressing the unique challenges and opportunities each stakeholder faces with gaining access to usable data.

About Datavant

Datavant protects, connects, and delivers the world’s health data to power better decisions and advance human health.

Datavant is a data logistics company for healthcare whose products and solutions enable organizations to move and connect data securely. Datavant has a network of networks consisting of thousands of organizations, more than 70,000 hospitals and clinics, 70% of the 100 largest health systems, and an ecosystem of 500+ real-world data partners.

To learn more about how Datavant is bringing data logistics to health care, visit https://datalogistics.datavant.com/.