CORRECTION: Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units as of January 08, 2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-01-10 12:23 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



Data on INVL Asset Management UAB issued investment funds units is presented in the table as of January 08, 2018

Fund Unit price, EUR Issued units Redeemed units Total number of issued units INVL Emerging Europe ex Russia TOP20 Subfund 35,0828 31,7914 332,7239 339027,4938 INVL Russia TOP20 Subfund 31,7602 1445,0721 281,4106 449664,8518 INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund 41,1906 97,4283 46,6796 1060167,845 INVL Baltic Fund 39,7886 246,904641 4322,670631 268746,398044

