CORRECTION: Decisions adopted at the annual shareholders meeting on 21 November, 2017

Correction – the record has been amended in point 3 with the Ex-date on 4 December, 2017.

The following decisions were adopted at the annual shareholders meeting of JSC “SAF Tehnika”:

Approve the reports of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Council for financial year 2016/2017;

Approve the consolidated and separate financial statements of “SAF Tehnika” JSC for financial year 2016/2017 and release the Group`s Board of Directors from responsibility for financial year 2016/2017;

Pay in dividends an amount of EUR 0.67 (sixty seven cents) per share or EUR 1 990 020.60 (one million nine hundred ninety thousand twenty euros and twenty cents) in total: The date of record is 5 December, 2017.

The date of payment of dividends is 12 December, 2017, The Ex-date is 4 December, 2017. Appoint “Potapociča un Andersone” Ltd. as the auditor of the “SAF Tehnika” JSC for the financial year 2017/2018 and determine the maximum remuneration for the auditor of the Annual Reports for the financial year 2017/2018 in the amount of EUR 9’000 (nine thousand euro ), excluding taxes set in the legislation. Authorize the Board of the Group to sign the contract with the elected auditor.

Zane Jozepa

CFO, Member of the Board

+371 67 046 840

[email protected]

www.saftehnika.com