NASHUA, N.H., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the headline “Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Inaugural Enterprise, Social, and Governance Reporting Market Study” on Monday, July 17th by Dresner Advisory Services LLC, please note that in the headline, first paragraph, and second paragraph, “Enterprise, Social, and Governance” has been corrected to “Environmental, Social, and Governance.” The corrected release follows:

Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting Market Study

Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting Market Study, the newest title in its Wisdom of Crowds® series of research.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting attempts to capture in a structured way the potential impacts that environmental and social factors may have on the financial sustainability of an organization. It includes the data, tools, processes, and standards used in preparing non-financial reports that reflect an organization’s impact on the planet and people both inside and outside the organization, and its approach to running and governing the organization.

The inaugural ESG Market Study examines market requirements and priorities, providing an analysis of the priorities, current usage, and future intentions of end user organizations.

According to the study, adoption of ESG reporting is currently low, with only 32 percent of organizations using it today. Current usage is highest in EMEA, and in larger organizations. Despite low adoption, there is good awareness of ESG reporting, with a total of 64 percent of respondents regarding it as important to their organization.

“While ESG reporting has been a growing topic of discussion for several years, it wasn’t until 2022 that the first formal ESG reporting standards were proposed,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “We felt it appropriate to conduct research into attitudes concerning ESG reporting and to assess the level of preparedness among organizations ahead of the introduction of these standards.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

Danielle@dresneradvisory.com

978 254 5587