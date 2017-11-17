CORRECTION: Eika Boligkreditt AS : 3rd Quarter Results

This is a correction of the announcement from 15:22 13.11.2017 CET. Reason for the correction: Redistribution in all publication channels
Please find enclosed Eika Boligkreditt AS’ interim report for Q3 2017
Attachments:
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3eb95c8-3b0d-4ead-a5b8-27c078d4bf52
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Black Box Corporation Announces Joel T. Trammell as CEO - November 17, 2017
- EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 20.11.2017 - November 17, 2017
- IPSOS: MONTHLY DECLARATION OF VOTING RIGHTS – OCTOBER 2017 - November 17, 2017