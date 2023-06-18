HOUSTON, June 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) a law firm based in Houston, TX is investigating the data breach at Managed Care North America (“MCNA”). This investigation relates to the theft of sensitive personal identifiable information (“PII”) of up to 9 million patients. The Firm issues this press release to correct a link to more information in its previously issued press release.

MCNA is the nation’s largest dental insurer for government subsidized Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Programs, meaning that many insureds are low-income or belong to other vulnerable populations. Reports also indicate that children’s personal data was accessed during the breach.

It has been reported that hackers gained unauthorized access to MCNA Dental’s computer network on Feb. 26, 2023, and stole a hoard of sensitive personal data. A ransomware group, LockBit, publicly claimed responsibility for the attack and demanded $10 million. The cybercriminals published stolen files on a dark web page in April when the ransom was not paid.

Emerson is a law firm specializing in results, integrity, and personal service. Emerson represents consumers throughout the nation and has significant data breach class action experience with proven results. Emerson lawyers have devoted their practice to complex commercial litigation for more than forty years and have recovered over one billion dollars for consumers in class actions throughout the United States.