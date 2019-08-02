CORRECTION – FibroGen to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by FibroGen, Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) we are advised by the company the “Live (U.S./Canada)” dial-in number should read, “(800) 708-4540,” rather than “(800) 843-7419,” as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN), today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after market close, and will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT).

Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the FibroGen website, www.fibrogen.com. It is recommended that listeners access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for a period of two weeks. To access the replay, please dial (888) 843-7419 (domestic) or (630) 652-3042 (international), and use passcode 4887 9852#.

Dial-In Information
Live (U.S./Canada): (800) 708-4540    
Live (International): (847) 619-6397
Confirmation number: 48879852

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, with subsidiary offices in Beijing and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China, is a leading biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology, and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Roxadustat, the company’s most advanced product candidate, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) activity, completing Phase 3 clinical development worldwide for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD), with a New Drug Application (NDA) now approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. Our partner Astellas submitted an NDA for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis in Japan in September 2018, which is currently under review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe and in Phase 2/3 development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and advancing towards Phase 3 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Pamrevlumab is also currently in a Phase 2 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). FibroGen is also developing a biosynthetic cornea in China. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contact
Karen L. Bergman
Vice President, Investor Relations and
Corporate Communications
FibroGen, Inc.
(415) 978-1433 or [email protected] 

