Correction: Financial Calendar 2019

Corrected: Date for issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting has been corrected to 18 February 2019 instead of 18 February 2018.

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S – Financial Calendar 2019

Please be informed that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S plans to publish its Annual Report for the year 2018 on Thursday 21 February 2019 and to hold the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 2 April 2019 at 10.30 am in Copenhagen. Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be received no later than Monday 18 February 2019.

The Company plans to publish Interim Report for the 1st Quarter on Friday 24 May 2019, Interim Report for the 2nd Quarter on Thursday 15 August 2019 and Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter on Friday 15 November 2019.

Copenhagen, 7 December 2018.

Contact person: Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

