CORRECTION: Financial calendar of AS „Rīgas elektromašīnbūves rūpnīca” for 2017

AS „Rīgas elektromašīnbūves rūpnīca” hereby informs that it will publish its finansial reports on the following dates of 2017:

unaudited consolidated report for 3 mounth of 2017 from 25.05.2017. till 31.05.2017.;

unaudited consolidated report for 6 mounth of 2017 from 25.08.2017. till 31.08.2017.;

unaudited consolidated report for 9 mounth of 2017 from 24.11.2017. till 30.11.2017.

According to the changes in legislation 2017 unaudited 12-month consolidated financial statements will be provided.

Audited standalone and consolidated reports for 2016 will be published on April 28, 2017.

Sergejs Popovs

Ganibu dambis 53, Riga, Latvia, LV 1005

[email protected]

Phone: +371 29628449