(CORRECTION) Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces It Has Withdrawn From Previously Announced Las Vegas Greenhouse Project

MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE – Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC: GSFI) a holding company of Green Stream Finance, Inc., a company that focuses on currently unmet markets in the solar energy space through its innovative proprietary solar product offerings, financed for customers via its public and private partnerships, today announced that, after completion of its due diligence, the company will not be going forward with the construction of a solar greenhouse in Las Vegas, as previously announced.

On May 16, 2019, the Company previously announced that it would soon begin the construction of a solar greenhouse to be located in the heart of downtown, Las Vegas. After the existing structure was torn down, the Company’s plan was to erect a state-of-the-art solar greenhouse. The complex regulations and permit process and the resultant longer timelines and additional expenses made the project less in line with the Company’s plans for the near future.

Upon completion of its due diligence, the Company decided that is was in its best interests to not continue going forward with this venture at the present time.

President of Green Stream, Ms. Madeline Cammarata, commented: “We wish our prior partners well in this endeavor but after completion of our due diligence, it became apparent that company assets would be better employed elsewhere, at this time.” 

About Green Stream Finance

Green Stream Finance, Inc. is a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu and New York focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company’s next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

