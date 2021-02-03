Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CORRECTION – Gumas Advertising

CORRECTION – Gumas Advertising

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

Sarah Jayne Gipson

Sarah Jayne Gipson, Digital Marketing Manager, Gumas Advertising

Sarah Jayne Gipson, Digital Marketing Manager, Gumas Advertising

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 by Gumas Advertising, please note that Sarah Jayne Gipson’s new title should be Digital Marketing Manager; her career history in the second paragraph has also been updated. The corrected release follows:

Gumas Advertising Appoints Sarah Jayne Gipson as Digital Marketing Manager

New Digital Marketing Manager Brings Experience in Campaign Management and Analytics to Support “Challenger Brand” Clients

Gumas Advertising (www.gumas.com), the champion of the challenger brand, today announced that Sarah Jayne Gipson has joined the agency as the new Digital Marketing Manager.

Gipson has more than two decades of experience developing and managing digital marketing encompassing online campaigns, email marketing, search engine optimization, lead generation, web development, ecommerce, and analytics. She comes to Gumas having led digital efforts for a variety of brands including Shakey’s Pizza, St. Vincent’s Jewelry, Sammy’s Camera, and other consumer and B2B brands. Sarah Jayne is an award-winning affiliate marketing manager and holds certifications in Advanced Google Analytics and HubSpot Inbound Marketing.

“We are so lucky to add a world-class talent like Sarah Jayne to our family. She is a great fit for Gumas having proven her skills developing successful digital campaigns for both B2B and B2C challenger brands,” said Craig Alexander, President of Gumas Advertising. “We pride ourselves on our ability to develop innovative strategies to help challenger brands have a real market impact, and Sarah Jayne’s expertise and proven track record in digital marketing will allow us to deliver even more effective digital campaigns that produce results for our clients.”

For more information about challenger brands, you can read CEO John Gumas’ book, “Marketing Smart,” available from Amazon.

About Gumas

Established in 1984, Gumas is a nationally recognized and award-winning full-service marketing agency specializing in developing integrated branding, advertising, and interactive marketing campaigns. The firm specializes in Challenger Brand Marketing® strategies that help clients identify what makes their value unique and capitalizing on those differentiators to effectively compete and win against better-resourced competitors.  

For more information, visit www.gumas.com.

Contact:
Tom Woolf
Gumas Advertising
(415) 621-7575
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65bd7f0c-dc0e-4196-8f2c-093108fe69a7

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.