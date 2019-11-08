Breaking News
Home / Top News / CORRECTION – Havertys Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend and Promotion

CORRECTION – Havertys Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend and Promotion

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

John Gill, EVP, merchandising

John Gill, EVP, merchandising

John Gill, EVP, merchandising

ATLANTA, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Havertys, please note that the end of the first paragraph of the release should read “$0.19 per share on the Class A common stock” rather than “$0.18 per share on the Class A common stock.” The corrected release follows:

HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) announced today that, on November 8, 2019, its board of directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.20 per share on the common stock and $0.19 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable December 11, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2019. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

The board also is pleased to announce the following promotion.

John Gill was named executive vice president, merchandising. Gill has served in a variety of roles at Havertys since joining the company in 2000, serving as market manager and leading retail teams in various cities including Washington, DC and Dallas, Texas, and was promoted to regional manager in 2006. He assumed additional duties from 2015 to 2017 as vice president, operations with responsibility for all distribution, home delivery and customer service functions. Gill continued to serve as regional manager when he joined the company’s product team in 2017 as vice president, merchandising with oversight of the company’s case goods, mattress and accessories products. He relinquished his duties as regional manager in 2018 when promoted to senior vice president, merchandising with responsibility for Havertys’ merchandising and supply chain functions.

About Havertys
Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 122 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, finance and corporate secretary

SOURCE: Havertys

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/164f2d99-3694-4795-bf9f-1e163ad1bf1a

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.