Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CORRECTION – IHC Announces Agreement to Sell Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York to Reliance Standard

CORRECTION – IHC Announces Agreement to Sell Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York to Reliance Standard

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

STAMFORD, Conn., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued under the same headline on Thursday, April 15 by Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC), please be advised that the paragraph under About Independence Holding Company has been updated. The corrected release follows:

Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) today reported its agreement to sell Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York to Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company, a member of the Tokio Marine Group.

On April 14, 2021, Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) (“IHC”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Independence Capital Corp. (“ICC”) entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (“Reliance Standard”) to sell all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York, an insurance company domiciled in the State of New York and wholly owned subsidiary of ICC (“Standard Security”), for an aggregate purchase price of $180 million in cash. In addition, in accordance with the Purchase Agreement, at closing, Standard Security will make a dividend to ICC in an amount equal to the excess of the aggregate statutory capital and surplus of Standard Security as of the closing date over $53 million. Standard Security had statutory capital and surplus of $64.6 million at December 31, 2020. The closing of the transaction, the closing dividend and certain other items are subject to customary closing conditions including applicable regulatory approvals, one of which is the approval of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Raymond James & Associates acted as financial advisor to IHC and both Dentons and Clifford Chance provided external legal counsel in connection with this transaction.

About Independence Holding Company

Through our subsidiaries, Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) underwrites and distributes health, group disability and life, New York State DBL and paid family leave, and pet insurance. IHC underwrites policies in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through our three carriers: Independence American Insurance Company, Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York and Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. We also distribute products nationally through multiple channels, including our agencies, call centers, advisors, direct and affinity relationships, Web Broker, and web properties, including www.healthedeals.com; www.healthinsurance.org; www.medicareresources.org; www.petplace.com; and www.mypetinsurance.com. To learn more visit https://ihcgroup.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this release may be considered “forward-looking statements,” such as statements relating to management’s views with respect to future events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which IHC operates, new federal or state governmental regulation, IHC’s ability to effectively operate, integrate and leverage any past or future strategic acquisition, and other factors which can be found in IHC’s other news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IHC expressly disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

CONTACT: Loan Nisser
(203) 358-8000
www.IHCGroup.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.