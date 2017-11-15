CORRECTION: Introduction of forward and future contracts 30/17

New forward and future contracts will be introduced according to attached documents.

Correction: underlying loan for NDH5YH8 future is corrected from NBHYP 5531 to NBHYP 5533 in the attached documents.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management,

telephone +46 8 405 69 70, or [email protected]