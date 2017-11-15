CORRECTION: Introduction of forward and future contracts 30/17

New forward and future contracts will be introduced according to attached documents.
Correction: underlying loan for NDH5YH8 future is corrected from NBHYP 5531 to NBHYP 5533 in the attached documents.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management,
telephone +46 8 405 69 70, or [email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- BUREAU VERITAS : number of shares and voting rights as of October 31, 2017 - November 15, 2017
- Removal of Melker Schorling AB from VINX Benchmark Index (32/17) - November 15, 2017
- Ad Watchdog TINA.org Objects to Unfair Class Action Settlement - November 15, 2017