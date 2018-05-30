CORRECTION: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank AB (Publ) on STO Structured Products

Correction: Changed trading lot to 1 000 000 SEK for ISIN SE0010324657.

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank AB (Publ) with effect from 2018-05-31. Last day of trading is set to 2023-01-31, 2023-03-20. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products.

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

