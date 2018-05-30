CORRECTION: Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank AB (Publ) on STO Structured Products

Correction: Changed trading lot to 1 000 000 SEK for ISIN SE0010324657.
Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loan(s) issued by Nordea Bank AB (Publ) with effect from 2018-05-31. Last day of trading is set to 2023-01-31, 2023-03-20. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products.
Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +46 8 405 7050
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- Power Banks Market Expected to Reach US$ 15,334.2 Mn by 2026, Says TMR - May 30, 2018
- 2017-2018 Global Classified Annual Report: Amazon, Facebook and Google – Reshaping Classifieds in a New World Order? - May 30, 2018
- Start of Fizikų namai residential development project 2nd stage (Vilnius) - May 30, 2018