SEATTLE, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a release issued Thursday, June 15, 2023 under the headline “Acorn Influence, a New Engen company, Announces Integration with Walmart Connect’s DSP” by New Engen, please note that this release has been corrected to clarify that Acorn Influence, a New Engen company, now has access to Walmart inventory and Walmart targeting capabilities, within the Walmart DSP (Demand-Side Platform) and its TTD (The Trade Desk) seat. Acorn Influence, a New Engen company, is not integrated with Walmart Connect or Walmart’s DSP, nor do they have a technical connection. The corrected release follows:

Acorn Influence, a New Engen company, Announces Updated Targeting with Access to Retailer First-Party Data

Brands can now access inventory and targeting capabilities of mass retailers to scale effective multi-channel influencer marketing campaigns

New Engen, a leading performance marketing firm, announced that Acorn Influence, a New Engen company and influencer solution provider, has access to inventory and first-party retailer data of Walmart’s DSP. This allows brands working with Acorn Influence to leverage inventory and targeting capabilities of Walmart’s DSP, which combines 1st party audiences with the control and scale of off-site programmatic ads, to place content across mobile, display, and CTV.

About Acorn Influence

Acorn Influence is one of the fastest growing offerings in the rapidly expanding influencer marketing space. Their integrated influencer network, technology and campaign solutions are the choice of more than 50 of the world’s leading advertisers, including household names like General Mills, Mondeléz, Coca-Cola & more. From influencer curation, to content development, media deployment and measurement, Acorn Influence has developed a seamless process to create maximum impact and drive accountable growth for their clients. Acorn Influence has been named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for 2021 and 2022. Learn more at www.acorninfluence.com.

About New Engen

New Engen is a performance marketing agency helping brands find breakthroughs to unlock and accelerate growth. Born digital, tech-forward, and performance-driven, we lean on a data-driven, agile approach to marketing strategy and content to help brands outpace their competitors and stay ahead of the ever-evolving digital ecosystem. New Engen won the 2022 Google Premier Partner of the Year Award for driving Online Sales, is an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company, an Adweek Fastest Growing Agency and was also named to Inc.‘s Best in Business 2022 list. New Engen joined forces with Acorn Influence in December 2021 – expanding their offerings to include influencer marketing. Learn more at www.newengen.com.

