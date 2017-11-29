CORRECTION: Nexans : Appointment of Anne Lebel as Censor

Breaking News
This is a correction of the announcement from 17:45 29.11.2017 CET. 
Press release

Appointment of Anne Lebel as censor


Paris La Défense, November 29, 2017 – The Nexans Board of Directors decided to appoint Anne Lebel as censor with a view to proposing her candidature as member of the Board of Directors to the 2018 shareholders’ general meeting. As censor, Anne Lebel will attend Board of Directors meetings with a consultative role, and the Board will benefit immediately from her experience and expertise. The Internal Regulations of the Board will be applicable to her in all its provisions.

Anne Lebel is Chief Human Resources Officer of Natixis since July 1st, 2016.
She began her career in 1987 at Bossard Consultants as an organization and change management consultant. In 1997, Anne joined Schering Plough France as Human Resources and Training Manager for France before moving to head up HR Organization and Development in Europe. In 2004, she joined Serono France as Head of Human Resources France. In 2008, Anne moved to Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty where she was appointed Head of Human Resources for France, Italy and Spain, and later for Europe and Asia, before becoming Global Head of Human Resources between 2012 and 2016.
Anne Lebel is graduated from the Institute of Political Studies in Strasbourg and holds a postgraduate diploma in Business Management and Administration (DESS CAAE) from the Institut d’Administration des Entreprises graduate school of management in Paris.       
    

Financial calendar
February 15, 2018:        2017 Full-year results

About Nexans

Nexans brings energy to life through an extensive range of cables and cabling solutions that deliver increased performance for our customers worldwide. Nexans’ teams are committed to a partnership approach that supports customers in four main business areas: Power transmission and distribution (submarine and land), Energy resources (Oil & Gas, Mining and Renewables), Transportation (Road, Rail, Air, Sea) and Building (Commercial, Residential and Data Centers). Nexans’ strategy is founded on continuous innovation in products, solutions and services, employee development, customer training and the introduction of safe, low-environmental-impact industrial processes. In 2013, Nexans became the first cable player to create a Foundation to introduce sustained initiatives for access to energy for disadvantaged communities worldwide.
Nexans is an active member of Europacable, the European Association of Wire & Cable Manufacturers, and a signatory of the Europacable Industry Charter. The Charter expresses its members’ commitment to the principles and objectives of developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables.
Nexans, acting for the energy transition, has an industrial presence in 40 countries, commercial activities worldwide, is employing close to 26,000 people and generating sales in 2016 of 5.8 billion euros. Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please consult: www.nexans.com

Contacts :                               

Investor Relations 
Michel Gédéon
Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 05 41
e-mail: [email protected] 		Communication
Paul Floren
Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 78
e-mail: [email protected]
 

Marième Diop
Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 05 40
e-mail: [email protected]

 

Angéline Afanoukoe
Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 67
e-mail: [email protected]

