CORRECTION: Nexans : Appointment of Anne Lebel as Censor

Appointment of Anne Lebel as censor



Paris La Défense, November 29, 2017 – The Nexans Board of Directors decided to appoint Anne Lebel as censor with a view to proposing her candidature as member of the Board of Directors to the 2018 shareholders’ general meeting. As censor, Anne Lebel will attend Board of Directors meetings with a consultative role, and the Board will benefit immediately from her experience and expertise. The Internal Regulations of the Board will be applicable to her in all its provisions.

Anne Lebel is Chief Human Resources Officer of Natixis since July 1st, 2016.

She began her career in 1987 at Bossard Consultants as an organization and change management consultant. In 1997, Anne joined Schering Plough France as Human Resources and Training Manager for France before moving to head up HR Organization and Development in Europe. In 2004, she joined Serono France as Head of Human Resources France. In 2008, Anne moved to Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty where she was appointed Head of Human Resources for France, Italy and Spain, and later for Europe and Asia, before becoming Global Head of Human Resources between 2012 and 2016.

Anne Lebel is graduated from the Institute of Political Studies in Strasbourg and holds a postgraduate diploma in Business Management and Administration (DESS CAAE) from the Institut d’Administration des Entreprises graduate school of management in Paris.



