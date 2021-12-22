Correction Notice of Press Release Announcing Physical Rehabilitation Network’s Three New Clinics in Washington’s Puget Sound Region

Carlsbad, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) announced today a correction to its press release issued on December 20, 2021 regarding its opening of three new clinics in Washington’s Puget Sound Region. In the press release, the statement issued on behalf of PRN’s-Highline Physical Therapy Port Orchard clinic director was incorrectly attributed.

Is corrected to read as follows:

“Highline Physical Therapy is well known throughout the area for its quality care in physical therapy and I am thrilled to spearhead the new Port Orchard clinic as clinic director,” said Kerry Werner PT, DPT, OCS, clinic director and partner, Highline PT. “Our clinics are fully equipped to treat patients of all types – from those recovering from surgery – to high school and collegiate athletes who are suffering from pain or injury. We look forward to growing our community support and helping individuals get back to their best.”

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Founded in 1991, Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) specializes in physical therapy care, workplace ergonomics solutions and serves as a comprehensive practice management organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services to physical therapists across 16 states in the western and central portions of the U.S. PRN is known for its leading, value-driven practice management services and innovative, outcomes-driven physical therapy care model.

