Elite Asset Management Plc, Company Announcement, 13 March 2018, 11:00 a.m. (EET)

Correction: Notice to Annual General Meeting of Elite Asset Management Plc

Participation of the holder of nominee-registered shares to the Elite Asset Management Plc’s Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2018 requires that the shareholder has been temporarily entered in the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd at the latest by 28 March 2018 at 10:00 am. In the notice to the Annual General Meeting the date was incorrectly 29 March 2018.

ELITE ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:

Elite Asset Management Plc

Daniel Pasternack, CEO

+358 50 569 3416

[email protected]

Kari Juurakko, Chairman of the Board

+358 50 582 7411

[email protected]

Certified Advisor Merasco Oy

Telephone: +358 9 6129 670

Elite Asset Management Plc is a profitable and growing investment service company offering versatile and high-quality asset management services for both consumer clients and professional investors. Elite Asset Management Plc is listed on the First North Finland market maintained by NASDAQ Helsinki Oy (Helsinki Stock Exchanges). Elite Asset Management Plc is the parent company of Elite Group. The Groups’ customer base consists of individuals and corporations that are served nationwide in 17 different offices. Elite employs more than 100 investment professionals, and over 25 tied agents provide the Group’s services. On behalf of its clients, the Group manages assets of approximately EUR 3 billion in total. Check out Elite’s services at www.elitevarainhoito.fi.

