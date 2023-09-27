Runa Capital II (GP) (“Runa”) today announces that its release issued on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 should have included a statement in accordance with Rule 2.5 of the Irish Takeover Rules. The corrected press release is set forth in its entirety below.

For immediate release

26 September 2023

Runa Capital II (GP) (“Runa”)

Further statement re possible offer for MariaDB plc (“MariaDB” or the “Company”)

Increased proposal to provide up to US$20 million in bridge financing

Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On 15 September 2023, Runa announced that it made an all cash proposal to the directors of MariaDB (the “Board”) to acquire, together with Runa’s investment affiliates, 100% of the issued share capital of the Company not already owned by Runa, at a price of US$0.56 per share (the “Possible Offer”). In that announcement, Runa noted the impending default of the Company under its senior debt and indicated that it was prepared, as an interim measure, to extend to the Company a US$5 million bridge loan on terms to be agreed between the parties.

Runa is pleased to announce that on 24 September 2023, Runa issued a commitment letter to the Board of MariaDB pursuant to which Runa Capital Fund II, L.P., represented by its general partner Runa Capital II (GP) (the “Fund”), committed to provide up to $20.0 million to the Company in exchange for senior secured notes issued by MariaDB (the “Notes”) (the “Commitment”), with $15.0 million being issued on closing of the financing and up to an additional $5.0 million to be issued upon mutual agreement of the Company and the Fund, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the commitment letter (the “Commitment Letter”). The Commitment Letter and its terms will expire if not fully executed by the Company on or prior to 29 September 2023.

The Commitment requires that the provided funds be used solely to fund amounts that are due and payable and required to be paid by the Company to European Investment Bank (“EIB”) under the term loan tranche issued to the Company in 2019 (the “EIB Loan”). The Fund’s obligation to fund the Commitment shall be subject to (i) the Company’s good faith and active engagement with Runa Capital II (GP), Runa Capital Fund II, L.P., Runa Capital Opportunity I (GP), Runa Capital Opportunity Fund I, L.P., and Runa Ventures I Limited (collectively, the “Sponsor”) with respect to the Possible Offer (ii) a written demand from EIB for payment by the Company under the EIB Loan, (iii) EIB’s unconditional written consent to the issuance of the Notes, and (iv) the execution of documentation for the issuance of the Notes that is reasonably satisfactory the Fund.

Further terms and conditions of the loans

The Commitment provided to the Company by Runa envisaged the following additional terms and conditions:

1. Ranking and Collateral

The Notes and all obligations related thereto shall be: (i) junior only to the EIB Loan (to the extent the EIB Loan remains outstanding) and (ii) senior to all other classes of securities and any other Company indebtedness of any kind. The Notes shall be secured by first priority security interests in the assets of the Company and its affiliates, except that the liens securing the Notes will be junior to and subordinated to the liens securing the EIB Loan (to the extent the EIB Loan remains outstanding).

2. Interest rate and maturity

The interest rate on the Notes shall be 12.5% (non-default) and shall mature 364 days after closing of the financing, but shall be payable earlier upon (i) a change of control (or issuance of equity representing more than 50% of the outstanding shares of the Company) or (ii) an event of default under the EIB Loan.

3. Warrants

Runa (or one of its affiliates) will be granted fully-vested warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company (or, if the Company consummates a preferred shares financing, preferred shares) in amount equal to the maximum number of such warrants that may be issued at a below market price without a shareholder approval, which is currently estimated to be 676,892. The exercise price of the warrants will be $0.01 per share.

4. Fees and Expenses

If the transaction closes, the Company will pay all reasonable fees, costs and expenses incurred in connection with the transaction, whether incurred before or after closing of the financing. In addition, the Company will pay Runa an origination fee of 0.5% of the loan amount.

5. Disclosure of alternative financing proposals

Prior to closing of the financing, the Company shall disclose all alternative financing proposals and any relationships or other connections between directors and executive officers of the Company and any other party to other financing arrangements.

