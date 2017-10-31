Correction of exchange notice 311/17: Last day of trading in RenoNorden ASA (312/17)

Correction refers to “The last day of trading is November 1, 2017“, marked in bold.
Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares of RenoNorden ASA as of November 2, 2017. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease.
|Short name:
|RENO
|ISIN code:
|NO0010723141
|Order book ID:
|104796
The last day of trading is November 1, 2017.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Carl Barbäck or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.
