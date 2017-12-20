CORRECTION of Notice (390/17): New share for trading, Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB (391/17)

Correction refers to Order book ID. Correct information is marked in bold below.

At the request of Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB, 559077-0714, Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB’s B-shares will be traded on First North as from December 22, 2017.

The company has 15 212 153 shares (2 000 000 A-shares and 13 212 153 B-shares) as per today’s date.

Short name: HDW B Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 15,571,191 ISIN code: SE0009889405 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 147691 ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK Company Registration Number: 559077-0714 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: Other Equities MIC code: FNSE Trading currency: SEK



Classification

Code Name 9000 Technology 9500 Technology



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.