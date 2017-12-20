CORRECTION of Notice (390/17): New share for trading, Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB (391/17)

Correction refers to Order book ID. Correct information is marked in bold below.
At the request of Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB, 559077-0714, Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB’s B-shares will be traded on First North as from December 22, 2017.
The company has 15 212 153 shares (2 000 000 A-shares and 13 212 153 B-shares) as per today’s date.
|Short name:
|HDW B
|Maximum number of B-shares to be listed:
|15,571,191
|ISIN code:
|SE0009889405
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|147691
|ADT Value:
|4,000,000 SEK
|Company Registration Number:
|559077-0714
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|Other Equities
|MIC code:
|FNSE
|Trading currency:
|SEK
Classification
|Code
|Name
|9000
|Technology
|9500
|Technology
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.
